South Florence seeks elusive win at Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. – It’s hard to win at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium, South Florence coach Drew Marlowe said, and that’s been true for a lot of teams the past decade or so.

But in order for the Bruins to keep their perfect record intact and stay atop Region 6-4A, they’ll have to rewrite history at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a key showdown with the Seahawks.

According to available records, South (7-0, 2-0) has never won at Doug Shaw (0-5), and has only beaten Myrtle Beach once (2013) in nine tries overall.

“Hard to win at Myrtle Beach,” Marlowe said. “They’re a very good football team. It’ll be a big challenge for us and we’re excited and looking forward to it.”

The two teams are coming off nearly polar-opposite games. The Bruins trounced Wilson 63-0 while the Seahawks (3-4, 0-2) fell to Hartsville 82-42.

But Marlowe expects to see a much different MBHS team Friday, especially on defense.

“Everybody always talks about Myrtle Beach’s offense through the years, and they have been very good there,” Marlowe said. “But they do a really good job with their defense and getting their kids in the right positions.

“I think last Friday was just one of those nights – certainly not typical of a Myrtle Beach defense to do that, and we expect them to be refocused and play at a high level against us.”

SF’s offense has certainly played a high level all season with at least 29 points in each game. The Bruins have scored 42 or more in three of the last four contests.

Recent Shrine Bowl selection LaNorris Sellers threw for more than 400 yards and eight touchdowns against the Tigers, with more than 200 of those yards going to Evin Singletary.

Sellers and Shikeem Shilow have also combined to rush for more than 1,000 yards and 18 scores.

“We’ve got to take care of the football and value every possession,” Marlowe said. “Just be efficient. I thought we were very efficient last Friday night – first down, second down, manageable third-down situations.

“This game is still about the fundamentals and we’ve got to keep blocking and tackling.”

What the Seahawks are going to do offensively might be something of a mystery. Starting quarterback Trey Dunn was injured against Hartsville and replaced by Wyatt Cannon, who had a strong showing through the air against the Red Foxes.

MBHS seemed to be more run-oriented with Dunn under center alongside Malachi Washington in the backfield, but threw more with Cannon – although the team was trailing at that point as well.

“Defensively this week for us is going to be about everybody doing their job,” Marlowe said. “Everybody has to understand their responsibility on every play and trust the person next to you is able to do his job.

“Getting lined up will be critical. Myrtle Beach gives a lot of formations and a lot of different looks.”

If Cannon is the one lining up at QB, containing him will be another big key for the Bruins, he went on to say.

“It all starts with keeping him in the pocket,” Marlowe said. “It’s something we’ve done well at times and other times we haven’t done a very good job of it defensively. It’s about staying in your lanes and making sure he’s throwing the ball under pressure. Don’t let him escape. That’s where it starts.”