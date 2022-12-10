South Florence seniors go out as state champs

FLORENCE, S.C. – Twenty-five seniors. One state championship.

For these South Florence Bruins, their journey to the state championship was especially gratifying. Only they and coach Drew Marlowe fully realize the ups and downs of their three-year climb to glory together.

But Marlowe is proud of his seniors in more ways than how they matured on the field.

“I’m so unbelievably proud that they’ve grown as human beings,” Marlowe said. “As football players, yes. But when I think of where they were three years ago when I first met them, and how they have grown as people, it’s really special for me to be a part of that and I’ll cherish those memories forever.”

For seniors Hunter McClary, Shikeem Shilow and Evin Singletary, the memories will be just as special for them.

They had one coach their freshman year. Then, another coach the final three.

“Words can’t really describe it,” said Singletary, a receiver. “We had been working for it all four years of high school, and the dream finally came true.”

Just as South was getting ready for its first spring practice in 2020 under Marlowe, the pandemic took it away. No SCHSL team got to have a normal season, and the Bruins were left to work out with 45-pound plates while their new weight room was being built.

South didn’t reach the reduced 2020 playoff field, but it was granted an extra regular-season game – which the Bruins won. South continued that momentum into 2021. Even after star quarterback LaNorris Sellers was injured in late September and lost for the season, defensive back Quincy Rhodes Jr. was exemplary in Sellers’ place.

But late-season losses to Myrtle Beach and West Florence relegated the Bruins to a road team in the playoffs’ first round and they lost to eventual state runner-up Beaufort.

After Sellers was healthy again in 2022, and the Bruins found a running back in Shilow to go with an experienced and talented trenches, things fell into place.

“It’s just the fact that hard work pays off,” Shilow said. “We had to trust in our coaches and stick to the plan. And then, the dream came true.”

Seniors would agree if it wasn’t for the close win over Oceanside Collegiate, who knows how this year’s journey would have ended up?

“That game tested us and pushed us to our ability,” said McClary, an offensive lineman. “Some of us didn’t play as well as we needed to. But we came together as a team and learned that if we play as a team and all the groups play together, we can’t be beat.”

With that mentality, the Bruins rolled past then-top-ranked South Pointe. They also won on the road for the first time at Myrtle Beach. Then, they dominated then-No. 3 West Florence in a game that decided the region and city championships.

All the while, Sellers – also a senior – put the Bruins in position time and time again to win.

“It was a joy for me and the entire offensive line blocking for him,” McClary said. “Seeing him do what he does really made it special.”

The seniors left their mark. And it’s quite a mark.

“They certainly cemented their legacy here at South Florence as being perfect in their final season and doing all the things required of them. They answered the bell,” Marlowe said. “They set a standard for us to continue to build on. They’ve established what it means to play at South Florence, what is required if you play at South Florence.

“Their legacy will live on through our younger players for years to come.”