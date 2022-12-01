South Florence seniors recall wild ride since freshman season

FLORENCE, S.C. – The 2022 South Florence Bruins’ success is the culmination of one wild ride. Their seniors would be the first to tell you.

Not long after their freshman season, they got a new coach. Then, they went through a pandemic. And then, just when it appeared 2021 would be their year, it wasn’t meant to be.

And now? Top-ranked South Florence is 14-0 and will play No. 3 Northwestern for the SCHSL’s Class 4A championship at 7 p.m. Saturday at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. The Bruins could become the first Florence One School to win an SCHSL state football title since Wilson in 2007 under then-coach Darryl Page.

South coach Drew Marlowe, who replaced the resigned David Prince in December 2019 after South went through a 4-7 campaign, sees these 25 seniors in a special light.

“This group, they really mean a lot to me,” Marlowe said. “We got to grow up together with them freshmen and me there as a new head coach. I didn’t know what I was doing; I thought I did. And they didn’t know what they were doing; they thought they did.”

So, the journey began.

“At the beginning, it was pretty tough because we weren’t all connected,” senior defensive back Dashad McFadden said. “But in later years, we got really close and bonded more. And that carried to the field. Now, we communicate more and it took off after that.”

Senior nose guard Richard Hobbs recalls the change of culture.

“When coach Marlowe came in, it changed a lot,” Hobbs said. “Everybody had to be on the same page as coach Marlowe. Do what he says and trust the process. And everybody did that, and that’s what has gotten us to this day.”

Just as South was getting ready for its first spring practice in 2020 under Marlowe, the pandemic took it away. No SCHSL team got to have a normal season, and the Bruins were left to work out with 45-pound plates while their new weight room was being built.

South didn’t reach the reduced 2020 playoff field, but it was granted an extra regular-season game – which the Bruins won. South continued that momentum into 2021. Even after star quarterback LaNorris Sellers was injured in late September and lost for the season, defensive back Quincy Rhodes Jr. was exemplary in Sellers’ place.

But late-season losses to Myrtle Beach and West Florence relegated the Bruins to a road team in the playoffs’ first round and they lost to eventual state runner-up Beaufort.

After Sellers was healthy again, and the Bruins found a running back in senior Shikeem Shilow to go with an experienced and talented trenches on both sides of the ball, things fell into place.

“Last year, we ended with a taste in our mouth and we didn’t like it,” South receiver Andrew Wilson said. “So we came out firing on all cylinders this year, and we want to get the ring.”

All the while, South’s Florence focused more intensely on the little things.

“We were more dedicated to that,” McFadden said. “We’d do the small things like being on time and being locked in the whole practice from beginning to the end.”

That especially became a priority on defense.

“This year, it was about making different tweaks,” Hobbs said. “We are locked in more. We were already physical on defense last year, but we came in more mentally focused. And on offense, we worked on that just as hard.”

Wilson can attest to that.

“We focused more on how even little mistakes can have a big outcome,” he said. “As receivers, we would work hard on not dropping balls during warm-ups. The defensive backs would work on tip drills and the linemen would work on getting in the right gaps and blocking the right person. It results in the big games like we’ve had this season.”

Now, the Bruins are region champions. They are also city champions with the best record in program history.

And, most recently, they became lower-state champions with one greater crown within reach.

Whatever happens Saturday night, South’s seniors will take away lessons that will last.

“Even when things get hard and it seems like you haven’t gotten anywhere and you’re constantly losing, still keep going,” McFadden said. “Stay positively up and keep playing and stay motivated, and you’ll be good.”

Hobbs said the results from that are invaluable.

“It’s been an amazing ride,” he said. ”We’ve done a lot of stuff that we didn’t think we’d be able to do. It took a lot of sacrifice and hard work with everybody being committed to the weight-room process and the way we conditioned over the summer and offseason and how we worked in practice.”

It might have been a wild ride, but it's been a beautiful ride for Marlowe.

“It has just been incredibly special to be a part of their lives,” Marlowe said. “I’m so thankful for the opportunity to be coaching them and thankful for the work they put into this program. They worked for this week for three years. It’s not been just this season, but a three-year process. The ones still with us who stuck it out, I hope for the rest of their lives they understand it was worth it.”