South Florence set for big road test against 4A power Irmo

FLORENCE, S.C. – Drew Marlowe was excited to get Irmo High School on the football schedule, the South Florence coach said.

“It’s a great opportunity for us,” Marlowe added. “Irmo is one of those programs in the state that just has a certain mystique to it. It’s a program that’s got a lot of tradition. They’ve had a lot of really, really good teams.

“So we’re excited to get the opportunity to play on this stage against a great team.”

South Florence (2-0) travels to W.C. Hawkins Stadium on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. matchup against the Yellow Jackets, who will be playing their season opener.

Wilson High is set to open Tiger Stadium on Friday at 7:05 p.m. while West Florence will have this week off after the Knights could not find an opponent.

The Irmo game will be a measuring stick for the unbeaten Bruins, who are looking to go 3-0 to start a season for the first time since 2013 when they went 12-1.

But as Marlowe was quick to point out, this will be the toughest challenge for both the SFHS offense and defense so far this season.

