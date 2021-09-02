South Florence set for big road test against 4A power Irmo

FLORENCE, S.C. – Drew Marlowe was excited to get Irmo High School on the football schedule, the South Florence coach said.
“It’s a great opportunity for us,” Marlowe added. “Irmo is one of those programs in the state that just has a certain mystique to it. It’s a program that’s got a lot of tradition. They’ve had a lot of really, really good teams.
“So we’re excited to get the opportunity to play on this stage against a great team.”
South Florence (2-0) travels to W.C. Hawkins Stadium on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. matchup against the Yellow Jackets, who will be playing their season opener.
Wilson High is set to open Tiger Stadium on Friday at 7:05 p.m. while West Florence will have this week off after the Knights could not find an opponent.
The Irmo game will be a measuring stick for the unbeaten Bruins, who are looking to go 3-0 to start a season for the first time since 2013 when they went 12-1.
But as Marlowe was quick to point out, this will be the toughest challenge for both the SFHS offense and defense so far this season.
“The do a lot on defense,” Marlowe said. “Our game-planning has been very extensive and our coaches have worked really, really hard to put a game plan together to go against them. They’re tough, they’re physical and they’re by far the best defense we’ve seen this year.”
The secondary might be where Irmo shines. Defensive back Nick Emmanwori is a South Carolina commitment while fellow DB Shamar Langford has been a standout as well.
They will present a challenge for a South Florence offense that has had no trouble putting up points through two games. SFHS has outscored its opponents 114-7 this season, including last week’s 65-0 romp against Manning.
Quarterback LaNorris Sellers has led the way for South with 354 yards passing and four touchdowns. He’s also rushed for four scores. Running back Tyae McWhite has five rushing touchdowns for the Bruins.
Where SFHS might be tested the most is on defense, however. The Bruins have yet to allow a defensive TD, but Irmo has plenty of weapons, starting with quarterback Dylan Williams.
An All-State player last year and also a basketball standout, Williams provides more than few headaches for defenses, Marlowe said.
“He’s a great athlete who can run around and really make you pay if you don’t stay in coverage,” he added. “I think that’s the challenge for our defense this week. Number one, we need to make sure that we contain the quarterback in the pocket and don’t let him get loose and number two, that we maintain coverage down the field longer that you usually have to maintain coverage for.