South Florence set for next challenge at O-W on Friday

FLORENCE, S.C. – Drew Marlowe wasn’t pleased with everything in last week’s 29-28 victory over Oceanside Collegiate Academy.

But the mark of a good team and a good program, he said, is finding a way to win when you don’t play your best.

“You’re going to face certain challenges – certain circumstances and finding a way to win is the mark of a good program,” Marlowe said. “And that’s the direction we’re heading in. We certainly didn’t play our best (last) Friday night which was disappointing, but we’ve got another opportunity this Friday night.”

In a battle of the Bruins, South Florence (2-0) travels to Orangbeburg-Wilkinson (1-1) for a 7:30 p.m. matchup as South looks to start 3-0 for the second straight season.

SFHS’ vaunted passing attack with senior quarterback LaNorris Sellers and a strong corps of talented receivers looks to get back on track this week after being held in check against the Landsharks. Sellers was 7 for 11 for 110 yards and one touchdown last game, but has thrown for 325 yards and five scores total.

But it was his legs that helped carry the squad to victory against OCA along with Shikeem Shilow and the entire run game.

“I think it gave us confidence,” Marlowe said. “I would say our run game’s confidence was a little shaken by Goose Creek, but we were able to establish the run game against Oceanside in the second half.

“…I think as a play-caller, you’ve also got to be smart and take what the defense gives you. I think coaches can get a little impatient, and I was in the first half, but you can’t force things that aren’t there.”

The change in style showed his squad that its capable of doing what is necessary to win games, Marlowe went on to say.

But in order to defeat O-W, South will have to tighten up on a few things, especially defensively.

“Last week showed us that we have to have each individual do what they’re supposed to do or our defense doesn’t work,” Marlowe said. “…Attention to detail and focus is something that needs to improve this week.”

Orangeburg-Wilkinson likely provides SFHS its third different type of challenge in as many games. Senior quarterback Anthony Mack is a dual threat. He threw for 130 yards last week against Keenan and rushed for 62 more with a pair of touchdowns.

“He can make plays with his legs and has a big arm,” Marlowe said. “He can run around and throw the ball down the field. We’re going to have to do a great job of containing him on the front end and staying in coverage on the back end. It will be a test of our discipline.”

O-W blitzes a lot, Marlowe went on to say, so the offensive line and Sellers will have to be disciplined as well.

“Can we get the right calls up front?” he said. “Can our quarterback check us and get us in the correct play if they’re showing certain pressures? So all around this is going to be a great physical and mental test for us because they do have a lot of great athletes and they do a great of confusing opponents’ offenses and defenses.”