South Florence softball blanks Darlington for District 8 title

FLORENCE, S.C. – The script worked so well the first time, why change things for the sequel?

Keke Fulton hit an early home run, Payton Perry twirled another complete-game shutout and the South Florence softball team earned a playoff victory over Darlington on Wednesday – their second this postseason.

Only this time, the Bruins’ 6-0 win lifted them to the District 8 championship and a spot in the 4A Lower State bracket which begins Friday.

South Florence will travel to North Augusta for its opening game. The Yellow Jackets are the only non-Region 6-4A team remaining in the lower state, and SFHS coach Bobby Jones doesn’t think that’s a coincidence.

“Our region got us ready for this,” Jones said. “We (had) five teams still playing tonight, and I think we’re probably going to have at least three playing on Friday.

“Region got us ready for it and we look forward to it.”

The Bruins will enter the lower state tourney having yet to allow a single run. South has outscored its opponents 14-0 in three games so far this postseason.

Perry has been at the forefront of that in the circle for SFHS. She allowed five hits with two walks, a hit batter and three strikeouts against the Falcons on Wednesday.

She was helped out by her defense, which was flawless all evening. Some key scoops in the infield and an ability to get at least one out on most grounders helped keep DHS off the scoreboard as it stranded eight base runners in the game.

“We made the plays tonight,” Jones said. “We made a lot of good plays that some teams wouldn’t make, and we made them tonight.”

The Falcons, who made it all the way to district championship as a seventh seed, were plagued by not being able to get the big hit to drive in runs, coach Randy Bryant said.

“We just could not hit the ball out of the infield to drive in runs,” he said. “We had enough runners on to make a ballgame, but we just couldn’t hit the ball.

“We worked yesterday on adjusting to her pitching inside. A couple of the girls adjusted (well) and hit the ball, and some of them didn’t and we got jammed couldn’t get it out the infield.”

The Bruins meanwhile got out to an early lead off the bat of Fulton. She belted a two-run homer in the first inning and Sidney Morgan followed not long after with an RBI single as South grabbed a 3-0 advantage.

Larissa Siders legged out an RBI triple in the second and Fulton followed with a grounder to the right side to score Siders for her third run batted in of the evening.

SFHS plated its final run in the fourth on a Perry RBI single in the fourth.

Siders and Morgan each had two hits to lead South. Alaina Floyd also picked up a double.

Whittney Turner had two of the Falcons’ hits. Alayna Williamson, Ary McPhail and Savannah Evans had the others.

