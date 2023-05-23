FORT MILL, S.C. − Catawba Ridge walked off in extra innings to beat South Florence 7-6 in Game 1 of the 4A state championship softball series on Tuesday.

The Bruins (24-11) will have their backs against the wall Thursday night when they host Game 2 at 8 p.m. − needing to win that game to force a decisive third contest Saturday.

The winning play came from CRHS center fielder Sarah Rocheleau with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning. The sophomore ripped a ground ball to the South Florence third baseman, but was able to beat the throw to first.

Freshman Jaidyn Harris ran all the way from second on the play to score the winning run for the Copperheads (24-3-1), who are now one victory away from their first state title in program history.

It was a bitter ending after SFHS had rallied from an early 4-0 deficit to take a 6-5 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh inning.

However, the Region 3-4A drew on their experience from being in similar situations before, coach Michael Kidd said.

“That’s exactly what I think helped us in that scenario is being battle-tested,” Kidd said. “We’ve been here. We’ve fought. We had two close games with North Augusta getting here. These girls don’t have any quit in them. They got a lot of fight. We left a lot of that fight on the table, but they come alive when they needed to in the end.”

One of the main reasons Catawba Ridge was able to close the door on the game was pitcher Chloe Burger. She pitched a complete game, but struggled with command early as South Florence had 10 free baserunners via walks or hit-by-pitches in the first six innings.

However, the USC Upstate commit finished the game with two scoreless innings, allowing only two baserunners in the process.

“I think she was trying to hold the ball too much,” Kidd said. “She was trying to guide it too much. The last couple innings, she and I talked and I just told her to throw the ball. Whatever happens is going to happen, and you can tell she picked up some speed (after that). The screwball and curveball was cutting a little better. And you could see the at-bats change, and the confidence started coming her way then.”

Burger finished the game with eight strikeouts.

Much as they've done all season, the Bruins will now have to quickly put Game 1 behind them and move forward.

"Oh, this (night) is over," SFHS coach Bobby Jones said. "We're not worried about this game now. We're on to the next one already."

The big inning for South came in the third inning, where the Bruins put up a four-spot to tie the game.

"We've been down a lot this year," Jones said. "Our kids are not going to quit. They're not going to give up. They're going to keep fighting and that's what they did tonight."

The South Florence faithful came out strong to Catawba Ridge, and he expects an even stronger environment for the Bruins' home game on Thursday.

"It was just back and forth," Jones said. "I think we're pretty evenly matched, so anything can happen. Now they got to come to our place, and I think we'll be ready."