South Florence splits, but reaches championship rounds of Pee Dee Pitch-Off

EFFINGHAM, S.C. — It wasn’t a perfect start to the 2021 season, but the South Florence High softball team still finds itself on the precipice of a Pee Dee Pitch-Off crown.
The Bruins rolled past Sumter 6-2 in four innings on Thursday to open things up before falling to Marlboro County 7-5 later in the evening in a game that lasted three extra innings.
Still, it was enough to grab the top seed from Pool A as all three teams suffered at least one loss. SFHS will now face Pool B top seed Cheraw at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in a semifinal contest at Savannah Grove Park.
The winner of that game will play again at 6 p.m. for one of the two bracket championships. The other championship game will be played at 6 p.m. as well.
“All wins are good,” Bruins coach Bobby Jones said following his squad’s win over Sumter. “We didn’t play that well, but hopefully we’ll get better and make some improvements.”
Jones was pleased with his offense in the opener. The Bruins scored three runs in the bottom of the first to take an early lead and tacked on three more across the final two innings.
South was still batting when the game was called in the fourth due to the time-limit constraints of the tournament.
“We hit pretty well one through nine throughout the lineup,” Jones said. “I’m impressed with our offense right now. But defensively we didn’t play as well.
“But we’re going to make some improvements and go from there.”
A pair of second-inning errors allowed the Gamecocks to plate two unearned runs, but SFHS starter Payton Perry shut the door after that. Perry allowed just three hits with two strikeouts, three walks and two hit by pitches. She pitched around a leadoff walk and single in the third and left another two runners on base in the fourth.
“We were out there longer than we should have been,” Jones said. “We’ve got to throw more strikes and make more plays (going forward).”
Angelle Siders and Katie Catoe each had two hits to lead the Bruins offensively. Siders tripled and scored a run in the first inning and also singled and walked, reaching base all three trips to the plate.
Catoe had an RBI single in the first and singled in the fourth as well.
Larissa Siders walked twice, scored a run and collected a third-inning RBI for South. Kentara Fulton doubled and scored a run while Sidney Morgan doubled in a run in the third.
Perry had a sacrifice fly in addition to getting the win on the mound for the Bruins.
In other opening day action, West Florence routed Branchville 13-3 in its opener behind Mia Boykin and Amaura Burgess. Boykin was 3 for 4 with a triple, homer and three RBI while Burgess went 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI.
The Knights fell to the Lake View in the nightcap, however, as Emma King starred on the mound and at the plate for the Wild Gators. She allowed one run on two hits with five strikeouts and also went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
Cheraw won both of its games as well, knocking off Carolina Academy 10-3 and then edging East Clarendon 1-0.