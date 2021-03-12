South Florence splits, but reaches championship rounds of Pee Dee Pitch-Off

EFFINGHAM, S.C. — It wasn’t a perfect start to the 2021 season, but the South Florence High softball team still finds itself on the precipice of a Pee Dee Pitch-Off crown.

The Bruins rolled past Sumter 6-2 in four innings on Thursday to open things up before falling to Marlboro County 7-5 later in the evening in a game that lasted three extra innings.

Still, it was enough to grab the top seed from Pool A as all three teams suffered at least one loss. SFHS will now face Pool B top seed Cheraw at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in a semifinal contest at Savannah Grove Park.

The winner of that game will play again at 6 p.m. for one of the two bracket championships. The other championship game will be played at 6 p.m. as well.

“All wins are good,” Bruins coach Bobby Jones said following his squad’s win over Sumter. “We didn’t play that well, but hopefully we’ll get better and make some improvements.”

Jones was pleased with his offense in the opener. The Bruins scored three runs in the bottom of the first to take an early lead and tacked on three more across the final two innings.

South was still batting when the game was called in the fourth due to the time-limit constraints of the tournament.