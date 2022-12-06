South Florence state championship celebration will be part of Florence Christmas Parade

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The South Florence football team's state championship celebration will be part of the Florence Christmas Parade, which starts 11 a.m. Dec. 17.

The Bruin cheerleaders and marching band will also be part of the festivities.

And they're all getting rings.

South's football players have had their fingers sized for state championship rings, and cheerleaders and band members will also receive commemorative rings in appreciation for their support throughout this past season.

Our athletes will also be recognized at several community events in December and January. We are in the process of planning some additional opportunities for the community to celebrate with us and we look forward to sharing details as they solidify. It truly is a GREAT time to be a Bruin!