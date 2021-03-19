South Florence sweeps doubleheader from Lake City

FLORENCE, S.C. – Three South Florence pitchers combined to allow one run and one hit across eight innings as the Bruins swept a doubleheader from Lake City on Friday.

South (7-1) took the opener 6-1 before rolling to a 10-0 victory over the Panthers (0-2) in three innings in the second game.

Mason Lynch, Jake Hardee and Aydin Palmer combined to strike out 10 and walk one on the mound for the Bruins. Palmer tossed three perfect frames in the second contest while Hardee closed out the first with a scoreless fifth inning.

The only Panthers' run came in the third inning of the opening game after C.J. Barr led off with a triple and scored on Shamontae Burgess’ groundout.

Otherwise it was all Bruins as they capitalized on a pair of big first innings to sweep LCHS. In the opener, three walks, a hit batsman and a wild pitch were part of a five-run outburst.

Luke Miller had two hits for South while Mikey Morris, Dawson Joyner and Landon Brown each drove in a run apiece.

In Game 2, the Bruins also plated five runs in the first inning – this time taking advantage of three Lake City errors. J.R. Williams provided the big blow with a towering three-run homer to left center.

Hardee and Stone Osborne put the game away in the third. Hardee had a two-run single and Osborne followed with a ringing double that plated the 10th run.

