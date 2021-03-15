South Florence sweeps doubleheader from Marion

FLORENCE, S.C. – Teams often have to have win games in a variety of ways, and that was certainly the case for South Florence during its baseball doubleheader with Marion on Monday.
The Bruins took advantage of five Swamp Fox miscues in the opener to roll to a 10-0 victory in three innings.
In the second game, a pair of well-placed bunts in the bottom of the fifth helped load the bases for South with one out, and Stone Osborne’s fielder’s choice grounder was enough to score the winning tally in a 2-1 victory.
The Bruins improved to 5-1 on the year while Marion fell to 0-2 as Monday marked the Swamp Foxes’ first two games of the regular season.
Pitching dominated most of the day, especially for South Florence. Aydin Palmer allowed just one hit and two walks with five strikeouts in three innings of work in the opener.
Luke Miller followed with a 10-strikeout performance in Game 2 – allowing just one earned run on two hits with one walk.
Jakobe Sims also had a strong outing on the mound for Marion in the second contest. He allowed two runs, one earned, on six hits with two strikeouts and one walk.
In the opener, Parker Winfield, Mikey Morris and Dawson Joyner each had a hit and an RBI for the Bruins while Landon Matthews’ second-inning triple drove in two.
Osborne and Morris each picked up another RBI in Game 2, with Morris’ coming on a single in the bottom of the second to knot the game at 1-1. Winfield, Jake Hardee and Mason Lynch all had hits as well.
Marion pitcher Tre Johnson had the lone hit in the opener for the Swamp Foxes. Sims and Zee McElveen each had singles in the nightcap as Sims scored the lone run of the day for MHS on a wild pitch in the top of the first.