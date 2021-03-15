South Florence sweeps doubleheader from Marion

FLORENCE, S.C. – Teams often have to have win games in a variety of ways, and that was certainly the case for South Florence during its baseball doubleheader with Marion on Monday.

The Bruins took advantage of five Swamp Fox miscues in the opener to roll to a 10-0 victory in three innings.

In the second game, a pair of well-placed bunts in the bottom of the fifth helped load the bases for South with one out, and Stone Osborne’s fielder’s choice grounder was enough to score the winning tally in a 2-1 victory.

The Bruins improved to 5-1 on the year while Marion fell to 0-2 as Monday marked the Swamp Foxes’ first two games of the regular season.

Pitching dominated most of the day, especially for South Florence. Aydin Palmer allowed just one hit and two walks with five strikeouts in three innings of work in the opener.

Luke Miller followed with a 10-strikeout performance in Game 2 – allowing just one earned run on two hits with one walk.

Jakobe Sims also had a strong outing on the mound for Marion in the second contest. He allowed two runs, one earned, on six hits with two strikeouts and one walk.