South Florence sweeps May River, advances to 3rd round

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Region 6-4A champion South Florence girls’ tennis team entered the state playoffs Tuesday with a mantra.
“Our kind of theme for this playoff is to have a winning mindset,” Bruins coach Kim Osborne said. “...I should be able to watch them play and not know whether they’re winning or losing a point.
“They really held to that standard today and I hope to continue it for the next playoff match.”
South Florence had more than a winning mindset as it turned aside May River with a 6-0 sweep to advance to the third round.
The Bruins (13-1) have the added advantage of potentially staying at home until the state championship match, but their next contest will likely be much more challenging. They are set to face James Island on Friday at 4 p.m. after the match was moved from Thursday due to the threat of inclement weather.
James Island began the playoffs with a 4-3 victory over West Florence in a match that wasn’t decided until No. 1 doubles played.
“We know that was a difficult match so we know we have our work cut out for us,” Osborne said. “But we’re going to do all we can to prepare.”
South came into Tuesday’s matchup off a first-round bye and a fairly lengthy layoff since last playing on Oct. 15. That showed early as Osborne noticed somewhat slow starts from her squad.
“Started out a little sluggish,” she said. “I always remind them, ‘Move your fee, move your feet.’ If nothing else, if you do that it usually makes a big difference.
“We had to fight the wind a little bit too at the beginning of the match, but once they settled it, there was no stopping all the way through.”
It was a clean sweep, but two of the wins came via third-set tiebreakers.
After SF’s Carolina McKenzie posted a 6-3 victory in the opening set, Delaney Brown rallied for a 7-5 win in the second set. McKenzie didn’t let the loss linger – posting a 10-4 victory in the tiebreaker to claim the match.
Sarah Hayden McKenzie also won in the third set over Molly Dierker, but she was the one that rallied from an early deficit this time. After dropping the opener 6-1, she took control over the final two sets with a 6-1 win in the second set and a 10-2 win in the tiebreaker.
Meanwhile No. 1 singles player Claire Nance only dropped one game in a 6-1, 6-0 romp over Olivia Besecker while Valeria Echandy topped Sydney Jones 7-5, 6-2.
Brooks McKenzie got the victory at No. 5 singles with a 6-3, 6-2 win against Jaelynn Basrnger and the No. 2 Bruins doubles team of Morgan Brook and Faith Miller came away with the 6-2, 6-4 win over Sasie Spires and Sarah Pulkner.
SINGLES
Claire Nance (SF) def. Olivia Besecker 6-1, 6-0; Carolina McKenzie (SF) def. Delaney Brown 6-3, 5-7, 10-4; Valeria Echandy (SF) def. Sydney Jones 7-5, 6-2; Sarah Hayden McKenzie (SF) def. Molly Dierker 1-6, 6-1, 10-2; Brooks McKenzie (SF) def. Jaelynn Basrnger 6-3, 6-2.
DOUBLES
Morgan Brock/Faith Miller (Sf) def. Sasie Spires/Sarah Pulkner 6-2, 6-4.