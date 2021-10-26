South Florence sweeps May River, advances to 3rd round

“Started out a little sluggish,” she said. “I always remind them, ‘Move your fee, move your feet.’ If nothing else, if you do that it usually makes a big difference.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We had to fight the wind a little bit too at the beginning of the match, but once they settled it, there was no stopping all the way through.”

It was a clean sweep, but two of the wins came via third-set tiebreakers.

After SF’s Carolina McKenzie posted a 6-3 victory in the opening set, Delaney Brown rallied for a 7-5 win in the second set. McKenzie didn’t let the loss linger – posting a 10-4 victory in the tiebreaker to claim the match.

Sarah Hayden McKenzie also won in the third set over Molly Dierker, but she was the one that rallied from an early deficit this time. After dropping the opener 6-1, she took control over the final two sets with a 6-1 win in the second set and a 10-2 win in the tiebreaker.

Meanwhile No. 1 singles player Claire Nance only dropped one game in a 6-1, 6-0 romp over Olivia Besecker while Valeria Echandy topped Sydney Jones 7-5, 6-2.