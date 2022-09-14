South Florence takes on defending state champs in Game of the Week

FLORENCE, S.C. – For the first time all season, Drew Marlowe felt his squad finally put everything together last Friday night against Carolina Forest.

“It was the first time I felt we put together four really good quarters of football,” Marlowe said. “Really proud of our offensive line, ran the ball really, really effectively. I think we were averaging somewhere around seven or eight yards a carry, and anytime you can do that, you’re going to win the football game.

“Very proud of the way we played Friday night.”

It started with a solid week of practice, which Marlowe hopes continues as the 4-0 Bruins prepare for their biggest challenge as reigning and undefeated 4A state champion South Pointe comes to town in the Morning News Game of the Week.

The Stallions (4-0) come into Friday’s 7:30 p.m. matchup as the top-ranked team in the state with the Bruins sitting at No. 4. The two squads went to a three-overtime thriller last season in Rock Hill before SPHS eventually prevailed.

This time around, the game will be at Bruin Stadium and Marlowe is hoping that will be in his team’s favor.

“Playing at home is going to be huge for us,” he said. “We’re really hoping for a big crowd to create a home-field advantage for us. I think in really big games like this against a team like South Pointe with their tradition, you’ve got to be really focused on yourself and performing to the best of your abilities.

“Our focus has really been on us, continuing to improve and continuing to get better at everything.”

South has used a balanced attack this season, although the run game has been more prominent. The Bruins already have 1,025 yards on the ground, led by quarterback LaNorris Sellers (315 yards, 5 TDs) and Shikeem Shilow (208 yards, 4 TDs).

But Sellers and the Bruins likely had their best overall game through the air last week. The senior signal-caller was 11 of 15 for 236 yards and two scores.

SFHS is outscoring opponents 166-59, but will face a Stallions team that is allowing an average of just 15 points per game. The SPHS defense has already registered 12 sacks and five interceptions.

Offensively, South Pointe returns most of its players from last year save a new quarterback in Malachi Marshall. The team hasn’t missed a beat with him under center though as he’s thrown for 627 yards and seven scores and senior running back Caleb Sims has 385 yards rushing and three scores.

“I think the biggest thing that stands out with them is their skill position players,” Marlowe said. “They’ve got great skill players all over the field who are very athletic and fast and get to the ball quickly.”

As with any game with two highly-skilled teams, Friday will likely come down to who makes the fewest mistakes and who can establish toughness throughout the game, Marlowe said.

“I think it’s going to come down to who can be physically and mentally tougher,” he added. “One thing last year we didn’t do a good job of early is responding to adversity. We got down early and really didn’t get it going until the fourth quarter.

“So we’ve got to do a good job of handling adversity because it will come, but we’ve got to not let it negatively impact the next play.”