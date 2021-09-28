South Florence tennis sweeps West Florence to move to 7-0 in region play

The No. 2 doubles matchup saw SF’s duo of Morgan Brock and Faith Miller have to rally back for a 7-5 win in the first set. That momentum carried over into the second set as Brock and Miller won 6-0.

“I could not be more proud of my girls – they came through,” Osborne said. “We had a tiebreaker on one of the courts…I think it was Sarah Hayden and she pulled through the tiebreaker and then smooth sailing in the second set.

“Dubs (doubles) were down in the first set and came through and one the first set 7-5 and then won the second set 6-0. So they just had the momentum today.”

There were other hard-fought matches as well. The top singles players from each squad wound up having one of the longest matches of the day as South’s Claire Nance came away with the 6-2, 6-3 win over Kate Sansbury.

The No. 1 doubles match featuring Nance and Carolina McKenzie also had some late drama as they won the first set 6-2, but West’s Sansbury and Kennedy Horne pushed the second set to the limit as South came away with the 7-6 tiebreaker victory.

It was not how West coach Abby Sullivan envisioned the day going, but she expects her team to bounce back when the two city rivals meet again.