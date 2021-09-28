South Florence tennis sweeps West Florence to move to 7-0 in region play

FLORENCE, S.C. – The South Florence girls’ tennis team had their eyes set on the Region 6-4A crown entering 2021.
The Bruins knew that quest was at the very least going to have to go through Myrtle Beach and rival West Florence at some point. They took care of business against the Seahawks two weeks ago in a 5-2 victory, and on Monday, they faced off with the rival Knights for the first time in a contest rescheduled from last week.
Round one went decisively to South Florence as the Bruins took all six early matches to claim the “W” and keep their perfect region record intact.
For good measure, SFHS also took the No. 1 doubles matchup for a 7-0 sweep as it improved to 8-2 overall and 7-0 in region play.
“We lost to West Florence for the region championship last season,” South Florence coach Kim Osborne said. “So we had our goals set of course to go through Myrtle Beach first and then West Florence and that’s what we’ve done.
“…We have to meet up with both of those teams again, but we are so, so excited to be where we are right now.”
A couple of hard-fought, first-set victories early on likely swung the momentum in South Florence’s favor. The No. 4 singles matchup between Sarah Hayden McKenzie and Mattie Segars was a prime example as McKenzie was able to pull out the 7-6 tiebreaker victory in the first set and then earned a 6-3 win in the second set.
The No. 2 doubles matchup saw SF’s duo of Morgan Brock and Faith Miller have to rally back for a 7-5 win in the first set. That momentum carried over into the second set as Brock and Miller won 6-0.
“I could not be more proud of my girls – they came through,” Osborne said. “We had a tiebreaker on one of the courts…I think it was Sarah Hayden and she pulled through the tiebreaker and then smooth sailing in the second set.
“Dubs (doubles) were down in the first set and came through and one the first set 7-5 and then won the second set 6-0. So they just had the momentum today.”
There were other hard-fought matches as well. The top singles players from each squad wound up having one of the longest matches of the day as South’s Claire Nance came away with the 6-2, 6-3 win over Kate Sansbury.
The No. 1 doubles match featuring Nance and Carolina McKenzie also had some late drama as they won the first set 6-2, but West’s Sansbury and Kennedy Horne pushed the second set to the limit as South came away with the 7-6 tiebreaker victory.
It was not how West coach Abby Sullivan envisioned the day going, but she expects her team to bounce back when the two city rivals meet again.
“Everybody has good days; everybody has bad,” Sullivan said. “We didn’t really play to our potential tonight. Hopefully we’ll kind of regroup – we have a couple more matches this week and we’ve got a week off, or most of next week off, and hopefully we can regroup and come back stronger in a couple of weeks when we play them at their place.”
SINGLES
Claire Nance (SF) def. Kate Sansbury 6-2, 6-3; Carolina McKenzie (SF) def. Elle Brannon 6-2, 6-4; Val Echandy (SF) def. Kennedy Horne 6-3, 6-1; Sarah Hayden McKenzie (SF) def. Mattie Segars 7-6, 6-3; Brooks McKenzie def. Emma Watford 6-1, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Nance/Carolian McKenzie (SF) def. Sansbury/Horne 6-2, 7-6; Morgan Brock/Faith Miller (SF) def. Kessler Richardson/Amy Smith 7-5, 6-0.