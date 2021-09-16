South Florence tops Myrtle Beach, remains unbeaten in region play

FLORENCE, S.C. − Kim Osborne has seen a lot of growth out of her No. 2 doubles team this year.
She saw a lot more on Thursday in a key Region 6-4A matchup against Myrtle Beach.
Veteran Morgan Brock and partner Faith Miller, up from the junior varsity squad, combined on a marathon three-set victory that proved to be the deciding tally in the Bruins’ eventual 5-2 win over the Seahawks at the SFHS courts.
South improved to 7-1 overall and, more important, remained unbeaten in region play – upping its overall mark to 5-0 by handing MBHS (5-2, 3-1) its first region loss of the season.
“Myrtle Beach we knew was going to be competitive because they’re always competitive,” Osborne said following the match. “We had an extremely close match last year, so we prepared because we knew what we were going to face.
“It just went our way tonight.”
The Bruins pulled off the victory thanks in large part to a pair of three-set wins, including the one at No. 2 doubles. Brock and Miller dropped the first set 6-3 to Myrtle Beach’s Liza Martin and Hannah Schaeffer, but rebounded for a 6-2 win in the second.
That resulted in a back-and-forth tiebreaker that Brock and Miller eventually pulled out by a 12-10 score.
“It’s just exciting to see how they have come together as a team and just figured it out,” Osborne said. “Proud of them.”
South also got a key win at No. 4 singles via third-set tiebreaker. Sarah Hayden McKenzie held off Elizabeth Raynor with a 6-1, 2-6, 10-8 victory as the Bruins wound up taking three of the five singles matches − including a 6-3, 6-1 victory at No. 5 by Brooks McKenzie.
“We were just able to stay steady in the singles lineup,” Osborne said. “My No. 1, Claire Nance, when she gets her mind set and ready for a match, there is no stopping her. She’s just competitive and tough and mentally focused.”
That was evident Thursday as she dispatched Myrtle Beach’s No. 1 singles player M.C. Hammock without dropping a game in a 6-0, 6-0 win. Nance then went on to combine with Carolina McKenzie for a 6-4, 6-3 victory at No. 1 doubles against Hammock and Mara Wilson.
“They’re very experienced together,” Osborne said of her top doubles squad. “They know each other’s games. They’re a great team together. They were relaxed even though they knew it was going to be a competitive match.”
The Seahawks’ victories came and Nos. 2 and 3 singles as Wilson defeated Carolina McKenzie 6-4, 7-5 and JuliAnn Merritt topped Val Echandy 6-0, 7-5.
SINGLES
Claire Nance (SF) def. M.C. Hammock 6-0, 6-0; Mara Wilson (MB) def. Carolina McKenzie 6-4, 7-5; JuliAnn Merritt (MB) def. Val Echandy 6-0, 7-5; Sarah Hayden McKenzie (SF) def. Elizabeth Raynor 6-1, 2-6, 10-8; Brooks McKenzie (SF) def. Brooks Spears 6-3, 6-1.
DOUBLES
Nance/Carolina McKenzie (SF) def. Hammock/Wilson 6-4, 6-3; Morgan Brock/Faith Miller (SF) def. Liza Martin/Hannah Schaeffer 3-6, 6-2, 12-10.