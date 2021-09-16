South Florence tops Myrtle Beach, remains unbeaten in region play

FLORENCE, S.C. − Kim Osborne has seen a lot of growth out of her No. 2 doubles team this year.

She saw a lot more on Thursday in a key Region 6-4A matchup against Myrtle Beach.

Veteran Morgan Brock and partner Faith Miller, up from the junior varsity squad, combined on a marathon three-set victory that proved to be the deciding tally in the Bruins’ eventual 5-2 win over the Seahawks at the SFHS courts.

South improved to 7-1 overall and, more important, remained unbeaten in region play – upping its overall mark to 5-0 by handing MBHS (5-2, 3-1) its first region loss of the season.

“Myrtle Beach we knew was going to be competitive because they’re always competitive,” Osborne said following the match. “We had an extremely close match last year, so we prepared because we knew what we were going to face.

“It just went our way tonight.”

The Bruins pulled off the victory thanks in large part to a pair of three-set wins, including the one at No. 2 doubles. Brock and Miller dropped the first set 6-3 to Myrtle Beach’s Liza Martin and Hannah Schaeffer, but rebounded for a 6-2 win in the second.