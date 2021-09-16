South Florence tops Seahawks, remains unbeaten in region play

FLORENCE, S.C. − A marathon third-set tiebreaker victory at No. 2 doubles proved to be the deciding tally as South Florence's girls' tennis team kept its perfect Region 6-4A record intact with a 5-2 win over Myrtle Beach on Thursday.

The Bruins duo of Morgan Brock and Faith Miller outlasted the Seahawks' Liza Martin and Hannah Schaeffer in the deciding set. After MBHS took the first set 6-3, Brock and Miller rallied to tie the match with a 6-2 win in the second.

In the third, a back-and-forth battle finally resulted in a 12-10 victory for SFHS as it improved to 7-1 overall and 5-0 in region play − handing the Seahawks their first region loss in the process.

South also took three of the five singles matches, including No. 1 as Claire Nance didn't drop a game in earning the 6-0, 6-0 win over M.C. Hammock. Nance and No. 2 singles player Carolina McKenzie also combined to earn another doubles victory later in the night over Hammock and Mara Wilson, 6-4, 6-3.

The Bruins picked up another big win via third-set tiebreaker at No. 4 singles. Sarah Hayden McKenzie edged Elizabeth Raynor in the final set to win 6-1, 2-6, 10-8.

Brooks McKenzie picked up the other victory at No. 5 singles with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Brooks Spears.