South Florence turns page from 1st loss as focus shifts to North Myrtle Beach

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s very much going to come down to who controls the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” Marlowe said. “We’ve got to be able to contain No. 1 (Vereen) and not let them dictate things up front.”

The same will be true offensively for the Bruins, who ran the ball well against South Pointe, but penalties negated much of it.

“We averaged about five yards per attempt, which was good,” Marlowe said. “But just too many penalties and mental mistakes. Instead of second and five, we had first and fifteen. Those are things you can’t afford to do against good teams.”

Tyae McWhite still ranks among the top three rushers in the Pee Dee with 530 yards and eight scores. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers has also thrown for 750 yards and 10 scores in what has been a balanced Bruins’ attack this season.

The NMB defense has already allowed nearly as many points through three weeks this season (86) as it did through seven games last year (88). Despite that, the Chiefs have still show an ability to get into the backfield with nine sacks and 18 tackles for loss.

“They’re a very physical team, and South Pointe was a physical team,” Marlowe said. “I think they’re very similar in that regard.”