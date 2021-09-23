South Florence turns page from 1st loss as focus shifts to North Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE, S.C. – Last week’s game against the now third-ranked Stallions of South Pointe was everything South Florence coach Drew Marlowe hoped it would be.
Except for the final score, of course.
South suffered its first loss of the year in a top-10 matchup in Rock Hill, but Marlowe’s squad nearly pulled off the upset before falling 33-27 in triple overtime.
“Last week was an incredible learning experience for us,” the first-year Bruins coach said. “That was the first really big stage that a lot of our kids had ever been on in that kind of environment. I wanted them to experience that because every week in region is pretty much going to be like that.”
South looks to take those lessons and experiences to heart this week as the Bruins open Region 6-4A play on Friday at home at 7:30 p.m. against defending lower state champ North Myrtle Beach.
The Chiefs (2-1, 0-1) were upset by Hartsville 45-20 at home last week and now face South Florence (3-1, 0-0) looking at the possibility of going down 0-2 to start region play.
Unlike South Pointe, which was mostly a passing squad, NMBHS relies heavily on its ground game and senior running back Elijah Vereen. Vereen has 448 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns already this season with fellow senior Tavarius adding another 368 yards and two scores for a 1-2 punch.
“It’s very much going to come down to who controls the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” Marlowe said. “We’ve got to be able to contain No. 1 (Vereen) and not let them dictate things up front.”
The same will be true offensively for the Bruins, who ran the ball well against South Pointe, but penalties negated much of it.
“We averaged about five yards per attempt, which was good,” Marlowe said. “But just too many penalties and mental mistakes. Instead of second and five, we had first and fifteen. Those are things you can’t afford to do against good teams.”
Tyae McWhite still ranks among the top three rushers in the Pee Dee with 530 yards and eight scores. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers has also thrown for 750 yards and 10 scores in what has been a balanced Bruins’ attack this season.
The NMB defense has already allowed nearly as many points through three weeks this season (86) as it did through seven games last year (88). Despite that, the Chiefs have still show an ability to get into the backfield with nine sacks and 18 tackles for loss.
“They’re a very physical team, and South Pointe was a physical team,” Marlowe said. “I think they’re very similar in that regard.”
Marlowe has been pleased with his defense’s overall effort this year, and was for most of the game against South Pointe. The biggest thing moving forward is simply not breaking down late in games, he said.