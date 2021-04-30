South Florence walks off against Hartsville behind Flowers' 9th-inning RBI

FLORENCE, S.C. – It took nine innings again, but this time South Florence’s softball team found itself as walk-off winners.

With international tiebreaker rules in effect, Gracelyn Flowers drove in Angelle Siders from third with a perfectly placed ball down the right field foul line as the Bruins earned a 4-3 victory over Hartsville on Friday.

South, which lost to the Red Foxes in similar fashion on Tuesday, improved to 4-2 in Region 6-4A play while HHS fell to 7-1 with its first region loss of the year.

Flowers’ knock came as a welcome relief as the Bruins were unable to get the big hit they needed in three of the previous four innings. Each time, SFHS had a runner on second with one out but failed to score. Katie Catoe was on second twice during that span after doubling each time. She finished with three hits.

But by not pushing across another run, it allowed the Red Foxes to rally from a 3-1 deficit to force extra innings. Cayden Thompson’s solo homer in the fourth brought Hartsville within 3-2. Thompson also came through with the big RBI single in the sixth that plated the tying run.