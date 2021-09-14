 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
South Florence, West Florence in top 10 in latest state football rankings
0 Comments
PREP FOOTBALL MEDIA POLL

South Florence, West Florence in top 10 in latest state football rankings

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
fmn football logo

5A

1. Dutch Fork (16)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Gaffney

4. T.L. Hanna

5. Northwestern

6. Chapin

7. Ridge View

8. Dorman

9. Ashley Ridge

10. Woodmont

Others receiving votes: Riverside, Byrnes, Spring Valley, Lexington, Sumter. Stratford, Goose Creek, Spartanburg, Mauldin

4A

1. A.C. Flora (15)

2. Greenville (1)

3. Myrtle Beach

4. South Pointe

5. Greenwood

6. North Myrtle Beach

7. Beaufort

8. South Florence

9. Catawba Ridge

10. West Florence

Others receiving votes: May River, Indian Land, Irmo, Westside

3A

1. Daniel (16)

2. Dillon

3. Camden

4. Brookland-Cayce

5. Chapman

6. Clinton

7. Aynor

8. Gilbert

9. Chester

10. Powdersville

Also receiving votes: Lower Richland, Fairfield Central, Hanahan, Seneca

2A

1. Abbeville (12)

2. Gray Collegiate (3)

3. Saluda

4. Marion

5. Silver Bluff

6. Barnwell

7. Andrews

8. Phillip Simmons

9. Timberland

10. (tie) Wade Hampton

10. (tie) St. Joseph’s

10. (tie) Christ Church

Others receiving votes: Andrew Jackson, Newberry, Woodland, Pageland Central, Lake Marion

1A

1. Southside Christian (15)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

3. Whale Branch

4. Lamar

5. (tie) Blackville-Hilda

5. (tie) Lake View

7. Great Falls

8. Lewisville

9. Ridge Spring-Monetta

10. Hannah-Pamplico

Others receiving votes: Baptist Hill, Johnsonville, Wagener-Salley

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Week 1 NFL recap: Baltimore Ravens vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert