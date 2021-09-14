South Florence, West Florence in top 10 in latest state football rankings

5A
1. Dutch Fork (16)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. T.L. Hanna
5. Northwestern
6. Chapin
7. Ridge View
8. Dorman
9. Ashley Ridge
10. Woodmont
Others receiving votes: Riverside, Byrnes, Spring Valley, Lexington, Sumter. Stratford, Goose Creek, Spartanburg, Mauldin
4A
1. A.C. Flora (15)
2. Greenville (1)
3. Myrtle Beach
4. South Pointe
5. Greenwood
6. North Myrtle Beach
7. Beaufort
8. South Florence
9. Catawba Ridge
10. West Florence
Others receiving votes: May River, Indian Land, Irmo, Westside
3A
1. Daniel (16)
2. Dillon
3. Camden
4. Brookland-Cayce
5. Chapman
6. Clinton
7. Aynor
8. Gilbert
9. Chester
10. Powdersville
Also receiving votes: Lower Richland, Fairfield Central, Hanahan, Seneca
2A
1. Abbeville (12)
2. Gray Collegiate (3)
3. Saluda
4. Marion
5. Silver Bluff
6. Barnwell
7. Andrews
8. Phillip Simmons
9. Timberland
10. (tie) Wade Hampton
10. (tie) St. Joseph’s
10. (tie) Christ Church
Others receiving votes: Andrew Jackson, Newberry, Woodland, Pageland Central, Lake Marion