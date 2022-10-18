South Florence, Wilson look for faster starts against Grand Strand foes

FLORENCE, S.C. – Drew Marlowe’s squad wasn’t ready to play coming out of the gate last Friday against Myrtle Beach, he said.

“South Florence beat South Florence in the first quarter,” the Bruins coach said of his team’s early deficit against the Seahawks. “We were just inefficient on offense and gave up some big plays on defense. Those are two things we’ve done a good job of this season, but for whatever reason, we weren’t ready at the beginning of Friday’s game.

“So our theme this week is to start fast.”

Starting fast has been an issue for Wilson the past few weeks as well as early deficits against South and West Florence put the Tigers in deep holes they were unable to bounce back from.

“Our region is one of the best in the state if not the best,” Wilson coach Rodney Mooney said. “Every week there’s a challenge – there are no off weeks. But we feel like we’ve built a program that we can sustain and be a quality football team in this region.”

Both South and Wilson will look to get off to much better starts this Friday as the F1S programs get set for a pair of Grand Strand foes. The Bruins (8-0, 3-0 Region 6-4A) hit the road again to face North Myrtle Beach (1-8, 0-3) while the Tigers (5-3, 1-2) return home to welcome Myrtle Beach (3-5, 0-3).

“I don’t like going to the beach back-to-back, but I’m glad we are,” Marlowe said. “We get a chance to go back on the road, a similar length of a trip, and see if we can work to improve on the things we did poorly against Myrtle Beach.

“Good opportunity for us to respond in a positive way from not playing well last week.”

South Florence will tangle with a Chiefs team that is young and has had its struggles this season. NMBHS is averaging just 16.9 points per game while giving up an average of 37.

“They’re kind of a gun, triple-option team, so it’s a different offense that we haven’t really seen before,” Marlowe said. “Everybody’s got to do their job on defense. If everybody does their job we’ll be fine, and if we don’t we’ll get beat.

“Offensively it’s just about executing our game plan and not getting penalties.”

Wilson will likely have a much steeper challenge against the Seahawks. Despite a sub-.500 record, MBHS nearly toppled West on a short week and has averaged 33.3 points per game this season with a balanced offensive attack.

The Myrtle Beach defense has given up an average of 38.5 points per game, however.

Wilson enters having scored just seven points over its past two contests, but the Tigers are averaging 31.8 points per game overall.

“You’ve got to be good in the red zone,” Mooney said. “That’s something that we pride ourselves on here and being able to run the football and throw the football and be very balanced in those situations. Last week our defense gave us the ball back multiple times on their side of the field and we couldn’t get anything out of it.

“…We had missed opportunities last week, and even though we’re dealing with some injuries, we’ve got to be able to put the ball in the end zone and not stall out and miss opportunities against Myrtle Beach.”