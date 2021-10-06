South Florence, Wilson set for Friday face-off

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We put our defense in a really bad situation there,” Mooney said. “We felt like we had a really good game plan going in and that we could move the football and slow down their run game with some of the things we do defensively.

“But unfortunately, once you give a team like North Myrtle Beach a short field all night long, they’re going to be able to put some points up.”

Even so, South Florence coach Drew Marlowe has seen a Wilson offense that can be explosive, led by wide receiver Zandae Butler, who ranks in the top four in the Pee Dee.

The Bruins will have to face off against Butler and company with a depleted secondary as injuries have taken their toll the past few weeks.

“He can go up and get the ball, and he’s just extremely athletic,” Marlowe said of the Tiger wideout. “We’re short in the secondary right now and we’re going to have to have some guys step up and play well. He’s a challenge, but they’ve got other good receivers as well, so you can’t just focus on him.”

Quincy Rhodes has handled the transition well since taking over under center as South Florence has scored nearly 100 points in two games with him at QB.