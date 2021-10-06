South Florence, Wilson set for Friday face-off

FLORENCE, S.C. − In the longstanding city rivalry, South Florence holds a slight edge over Wilson with a 32-26 advantage all-time.
The Tigers, however, have won three of the past four meetings, including last year’s inaugural Region 6-4A matchup.
Friday will mark the 59th head-to-head contest as the rivals get set for a key region showdown when Wilson welcomes the Bruins to Tiger Stadium for the first homecoming celebration at its new home field.
South Florence (5-1, 2-1) is looking to continue its strong season after back-to-back region victories over North Myrtle Beach and Darlington. Despite losing quarterback LaNorris Sellers early in the North Myrtle Beach game, the Bruins have seemingly not missed a beat.
They’re outscoring opponents 303-85 while turning in dominant performances on both sides of the ball.
“They’re offensive and defensive line play is very aggressive, and they have guys who move well, and you can tell are very good in the weight room,” Tigers coach Rodney Mooney said. “Their linemen play to their responsibilities and their outside linebacker play is outstanding. They can run, they can chase you down from the backside, they can stretch you to the play side. ... They do a good job of filling and holding gaps.”
That will prove to be a challenge for the Wilson offense, which saw its early-season turnover issues resurface against North Myrtle Beach. The Tigers (1-4, 1-2) had three fumbles and an interception, which helped the Chiefs roll to a 41-7 victory.
“We put our defense in a really bad situation there,” Mooney said. “We felt like we had a really good game plan going in and that we could move the football and slow down their run game with some of the things we do defensively.
“But unfortunately, once you give a team like North Myrtle Beach a short field all night long, they’re going to be able to put some points up.”
Even so, South Florence coach Drew Marlowe has seen a Wilson offense that can be explosive, led by wide receiver Zandae Butler, who ranks in the top four in the Pee Dee.
The Bruins will have to face off against Butler and company with a depleted secondary as injuries have taken their toll the past few weeks.
“He can go up and get the ball, and he’s just extremely athletic,” Marlowe said of the Tiger wideout. “We’re short in the secondary right now and we’re going to have to have some guys step up and play well. He’s a challenge, but they’ve got other good receivers as well, so you can’t just focus on him.”
Quincy Rhodes has handled the transition well since taking over under center as South Florence has scored nearly 100 points in two games with him at QB.
But the Bruins’ success will likely remain with how well the offensive line continues to play, Marlowe said.
“Every day Quincy is getting better and more comfortable,” he added. “You can’t when your quarterback goes down and try to come up with a whole new offense. We try to do what we do best and what he does best. ...
“Our offensive line has to play well. I don’t think they played very well two weeks against (against North Myrtle Beach), but I think they’ve had a good week of practice and we’ll see where we are Friday night.”