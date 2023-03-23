FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence High School has had a recent run of success when it comes to athletics, and most if not all of the coaches and players will point to growth in the weight room as a key factor.

“Whenever your sporting teams are winning on the field, it makes my job easier to get the kids to buy in in here,” Bruins strength and conditioning coordinator Shawn Armstrong said.

Never was that more evident than this past weekend when the SFHS boys’ strength team captured the 4A championship at the state strength meet held Saturday at Lexington High School.

More than 400 participants were in attendance, with South bringing 13 competitors. The Bruins had one state champ, junior Rodrick McRae, who finished 1st in the 220-pound weight class.

South also had a pair of fourth-place finishers in juniors Ryan Johnson and Mason Mudge.

“It was a great experience overall,” Armstrong said. “…It was good competition; energy levels were high and I think the kids had a great time.”

It was the second year Armstrong was able to take a group, and that experience was evident this time, Armstrong said.

“Last year was the first year we took them, so a lot of the kids were kind of shell-shocked,” he added. “They didn’t know what to think…But after having a competition under their belt, we had a lot of guys returning this year and they kind of knew what to expect.

“…We were able to learn and adjust to it and come up with a championship.”

It was also a bit of redemption for McRae, who finished second overall last year but was able to capture the title this time around. He recorded a broad jump of 110.5 inches, a back squat of 570 pounds and a bench press of 385 pounds.

“I enjoyed the experience,” McRae said. “I came in second place last year, so I was excited to come back this year and I ended up getting first place. I felt pretty good – worked out the day before, stretched a little bit, got a good breakfast in. That helped.”

Neither McRae nor the Bruins knew they had won until the announcement was made, and it came as a bit of surprise to both.

“When they called my name for first place, I was really excited walking down the stairs – thought I was going to (trip and fall),” McRae said. “Then when they called us for winning the 4A state champs…it was exciting; that experience and that vibe with my new teammates.”

It also marked the second time this school year that the South Florence strength team celebrated state champions.

In November, Blythewood High School hosted the girls’ state meet, and even though state championships were not given out for teams, individual titles were awarded. The Bruins had two take home top honors.

Katlyn-Young Coleman competed in the 140-pound weight class and finished first out of a field of 28. The senior, who competes in volleyball, basketball and soccer, had a broad jump of 87 inches, a back squat of 255 pounds and a bench press of 115 pounds.

Sophomore Aniyah Brunson, who was the lightest competitor in the 200-pound weight class, took the title after beating out 21 other athletes. She had a broad jump of 81 inches, a back squat of 260 pounds and a bench press of 135 pounds.

“The feeling was good, honestly,” Brunson said. “This is my first year of weightlifting, so I was kind of nervous about the outcome of what would happen…the competitiveness of other girls and whatnot, but I’m glad that I got the outcome that I wanted.

“I hope to do it again and actually progress in my weight(lifting) and have the whole team to do as well.”