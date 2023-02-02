FLORENCE, S.C. – Marcus Montgomery was an accomplished wrestler, experiencing state and conference championships at Dutch Fork High School and UNC Pembroke.

After he became coach of South Florence’s second-year program, he made sure teaching wasn’t about the sport’s sometimes-complicated techniques.

He kept it simple.

“I would say we keep it simple, but we keep it very repetitive,” Montgomery said. “The techniques we’re teaching them are all the basics of wrestling.

“By doing the basics, we stay in a good position – nothing fancy at all,” he added.

The Bruins responded with a Region 6-4A duals championship (a 38-36 win over Hartsville). South next hosts the first and second rounds of the state playoffs Saturday (11 a.m. start) and has a first-round bye.

Montgomery said his team will start around noon in Saturday’s second round against the Westwood-Hilton Head winner.

Three members of the state football championship team also won individual region crowns. Trokel Prew (182 pounds, 34-4 overall with 18 pins) repeated as region champ. Jaylin Davis (195, 23-4 with 11 pins) and Shikeem Shilow (152, 20-6 with eight pins) also came out on top.

“This is really good because last year, we were somewhat close in team matches,” Prew said. “But this year, we feel like we were meant to be there. We worked hard to be there.”

Simplicity in practice has been one key in the Bruins’ improvement. Relating the sport to football was another.

“I wanted to make it as applicable to football as possible because I have so many football guys,” Montgomery said. “I use football rhetoric to get them to understand wrestling.”

Richard Hobbs, another member of the football team and first-year wrestler who finished second in region at 220, said the football analogies are what helped keep him engaged.

“I like the progress of how they teach it,” said Hobbs, whose record is 23-9. “That’s why I’ve enjoyed wrestling and took it more seriously. It’s surprising how football is the same as wrestling and wrestling can help you with football.”

From an outsider’s view, South’s second season is already a tremendous success. But Montgomery thinks there is more that can be accomplished.

“We’ve still got a lot of work to do,” he said. “I think that since I started coaching here, I thought we have the potential to be a third-round team. As far as individuals go, we have a chance to even win a state championship.

“We’ve just got to play our cards right.”