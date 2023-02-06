FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence's dual season came to an end with Monday's 42-27 loss to May River in the third round of the state postseason.

May River, last season's state runner-up, led 21-0 before the Bruins countered to get within 33-27. Shikeem Shilow earned South's first points with a pin. Trokel Prew then won by decision after May River scored a pin.

And after South teammate Jaylin Davis also won by decision, Richard Hobbs and Justin Joe scored pins to bring the Bruins within 27-24.

"The kids call (Prew, Davis, Hobbs, Joe) our death row; that's where we source a lot of our points," South coach Marcus Montgomery said. "They could have easily gone out there to try and get the pin. But they wrestled. Sometimes, when your good kids go out there and try to pin, bad things happen."

But during the next two matches, May River scored a pin for six points and the Bruins' Brayden Clyde won by decision for three.

Then, the Sharks closed the match out with a pin and decision.

This was still a successful season for the Bruins, who are Region 6-4A champs.

"We talked to the kids about, 'Why not now?'" said Montgomery, an assistant on last year's team. "Why not get into the playoffs now? Why not be successful now? We have the personnel and the kids to be back here next year."

Montgomery then talked about his team's journey.

"I really attest the whole season to the amount of effort the kids gave to the sport," Montgomery said. "The kids are the ones who did the work. We just want to lead them."

Montgomery talked about how teaching just the basics played a big role in his team's success. Now, he wants to take the Bruins to the next level.

"It's back to the drawing board. This summer is for improvement with practice and duals and tournaments," Montgomery said. "We want to teach more in-depth techniques and go over more of the little things that can make us successful on the mat."

The Bruins' season isn't over yet. Up next is the individual state tournament.

"We might have some individual state champions or placers," Montgomery said. "We're going to make it work."

There was also a frightning moment during Monday's match at 145 between May River's Isaiah Wysong (the state's top-ranked wrestler at 138) against South's Matthew Shoemake. In the first period of their match, Wysong attempted a tree-top takedown, and Shoemake was injured.

An ambulance took Shoemake to the hospital, and the match resumed a short time later. There is no update at this time on Shoemake's condition.