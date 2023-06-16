FLORENCE, S.C. − Aydin Palmer’s legacy at South Florence is secure. He’s the Bruins’ all-time strikeout king with 377 in only three seasons.

“I cannot imagine how many strikeouts he would have had if it were not for the COVID year,” Bruins coach Kenny Gray said. “But what they don’t see is what he did behind the scenes while helping out his fellow teammates.”

Palmer, the Class 4A pitcher of the year and Morning News Baseball Player of the Year, certainly didn’t help his opponents. He not only won 10 games this season, but his ERA was 0.63 along with 153 strikeouts. All that was in 67 innings.

At the plate, Palmer was just as much a threat with a .400 batting average along with nine home runs and 30 RBI.

But make no mistake; pitching is what Palmer does best. Major League Baseball scouts show up with radar guns to marvel at what he does on the mound.

After he and teammate Dylan Wiegel threw back-to-back shortened no-hitters early this season, Palmer started the region opener at Hartsville. There, Palmer struck out 17 of the 21 batters he faced in freezing weather in a 6-0 win.

“Going into that start, that was my first test of the season,” Palmer said. “I had full intentions of going out there and just dominating. I always love to play Hartsville, and I always love to beat Hartsville. It was cold; I had my sleeves on and I don’t normally wear sleeves. We won there, and that gave me confidence.”

Palmer’s most important insight was about the experience, not just the game.

“It was my senior season, and the whole time I wanted to make sure we had fun,” Palmer said. “We left everything out there; it’ll go down as one of the best seasons ever to happen at South Florence, and I’ll never forget it.”

Indeed. The Bruins reached the state semifinals for the first time in years. To help get them there, Palmer struck out 16 batters in a 2-0 win at Lugoff-Elgin.

It’s all in the record book.

“That was a goal at the back of my mind,” Palmer said. “I kept up with that. But at the end of the day, I went out there and did my thing and that’s what led to those records.”

The Bruins lost each of their four games against North Myrtle Beach, with the latter two ending South’s season. But Palmer has a deep perspective on that, as well.

“There were several moments where I felt myself as a pitcher getting better,” Palmer said. “There’s always some change for me to make and experiment with different grips and timing things. At the end of the day, I felt I got better as a person and as a pitcher after this season.”

No matter how bright Palmer shined, he made sure his teammates were also in the glow.

“We did the things we did because we were a team,” Palmer said. “We were close with each other, and we battled with each other. That was important.”

Throughout his career, Palmer noticed his strengths and the need to build upon them.

“My ability to throw strikes and get outs is always something I can rely on,” Palmer said. “My sophomore year, when I started pitching on varsity, I was throwing 82-83 miles per hour. And my junior year, it was 84-85. Even when my (velocity) jumped into the 90s, you still had to throw strikes and throw hard. Every time I pitched, I told myself, ‘Let’s throw strikes; let’s get outs and let’s be successful.’”

Palmer said all this while on South Florence’s baseball field. It’s a place he’ll always remember.

“It’s always love, love for the coaches and teammates and fans,” Palmer said. “That’s always something I’ll remember. I can always walk out here anytime and feel at home.”