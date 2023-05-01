FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence pitcher Aydin Palmer set the Bruins' career strikeout record, and the eighth-ranked Bruins rolled to a 10-0 win over Westwood in Monday's first round of the SCHSL Class 4A district playoffs.

Palmer had 340 career strikeouts entering the game. Then, he struck out nine Monday and eclipsed the previous record of 344, held by Chad Morris.

South aslo dominated Monday at the plate with four runs in the second and four more in the third. Luke Miller hit a solo homer in the first, and Hunter McClary hit a two-run blast in the third. In between, Wyatt Williams' first of two doubles brought in two runs.

Chandler Thompson added a two-run single of his own.

The game ended in the bottom of the fifth with Nathan Gause's sacrifice fly.

South will play the Hilton Head-Greer winner on Wednesday in this double-elmination bracket.