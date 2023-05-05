LUGOFF, S.C. -- It had to end like this; there was no other way, South Florence pitcher Aydin Palmer pumping his fist after recording Friday's game-ending strikeout.

It was Palmer's 16th strikeout of the game, and that secured a 2-0 win at Lugoff-Elgin in the SCHSL Class 4A playoffs' third round. That keeps coach Kenny Gray's Bruins (23-5) unbeaten in their double-elimination bracket, and they will host next Friday's final round.

While Palmer at one time struck out seven consecutive batters, the Bruins scored one in the third and another in the fifth.

Brayden Robinson started the third with a walk, and he advanced to second on Chandler Thompson's bunt to the pitcher. Robinson then stole third and reached home on an error on the pickoff throw.

South made it 1-0 while Palmer was in the midst of his seven straight strikeouts, which began by ending the bottom of the first against the Demons' Skiler Jackson. But in the fourth, L-E's Cobe Evans snapped the strikeout streak by flying out.

A short time later, Palmer went on another run of striking out five of his next six batters.

South added its insurance run in that top of the fifth after Noah Gause led off with a walk. Gause then stole second and third before scoring on Thompson's sacrifice bunt.

The Demons, seeded first in the bracket while the Bruins are fifth, tried to make a charge in the bottom of the seventh. After Jay Bowling and Jackson singled to start the frame, Palmer ended it with three straight strikeouts.

After Palmer struck Logan Crain out swinging, the Bruins' emotion overflowed -- and of course, it centered around Palmer, South's career strikeout leader.

The victory also tied Gray's most for a single season as the Bruins' coach with 23. He also earned that many in 2021.

