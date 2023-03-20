FLORENCE, S.C. – The South Florence High School athletic department has garnered a lot of success during the past few seasons, with the first state football championship at the top of that list.

The South Carolina Athletic Administrators Association took notice, and last Wednesday in Charleston, recognized Bruins Athletic Director Cody Slaughter as the 4A A.D. of the Year.

“Obviously rewarding,” Slaughter said of the honor. “I think it kind of goes to show the success and the improvement that we’ve had over the last couple years.

“To be recognized by my peers in the world of athletic administration is obviously very rewarding and very exciting for our school and for our district.”

Slaughter began his tenure at South Florence in July of 2020, taking over for a retiring Bob Wilson after serving as Bluffton High’s A.D. since 2017.

In his time, Slaughter navigated the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown while helping oversee the opening of Bruin Stadium, a new weight room and the inaugural seasons of both the boys’ and girls’ wrestling teams at South.

“In his three years as the South Florence athletic director, Cody Slaughter has worked continually to improve opportunities for our student-athletes,” said South Florence Principal Shand Josey in a statement released by Florence School District 1. “Under his leadership, our athletic department and athletic facilities have expanded and now provide our students with unlimited resources and experiences.”

This season has been a particularly successful one for the Bruins. The football team captured the first state championship in program history in December and Kennedy Williams earned the school’s first-ever wrestling state championship in late February.

This past weekend, the SFHS strength team also won the 4A state championship. The South Florence girls' basketball team captured the Region 6-4A title for the second straight season and the baseball team is currently ranked No. 1 in the state in 4A.

“Coach Slaughter has built a great athletic program over the last several years,” Superintendent Dr. Richard O’Malley said in a F1S statement. “He is always willing to go above and beyond for his coaches and his student-athletes and this award is evidence that people from all over the state are now seeing the difference he is making. He has brought a winning tradition back to South Florence. ”

For Slaughter, the true rewards go far beyond the athletic fields, he said.

“My satisfaction comes from our kids being happy and being excited about being a part of sports at South Florence,” Slaughter said. “It’s not completely tied to winning championships or seeing our kids break records. I think that when you have a good athletic program, more kids want to be involved, so my satisfaction comes from seeing our number of participants go up, first and foremost, and then seeing the academic success and the graduation of our student-athletes.

“…The majority of people get lost in the idea that athletics is 100% about what’s on the scoreboard at the end of the day or whether or not you win a championship. Don’t get me wrong – that’s huge, but if we’re graduating all of our senior student-athletes and we’ve got multiple kids going on to participate at the next level, then we’ve done our jobs.”