South Florence's David Robinson is Morning News Girls' Basketball Coach of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. – It often takes time for a coach to put his stamp on a program, and time was not something David Robinson had much of in his first season at South Florence.

But he certainly made up for that in year two.

Hired in October of 2020, Robinson began his inaugural campaign behind the bench with a late start and ended with an early finish thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting things down.

So Robinson got an early peek at his squad – sort of a “preseason” season, he said – and both were able to hit the ground running heading into 2021-22.

The Bruins not only thrived in their second year under Robinson, but turned in a season for the history books by capturing their first region crown since 1998 and earning a berth in the lower state final for the first time since 1994-95.

Going 20-3 in the process, Robinson was named the Region 6-4A Coach of the Year, and fittingly is also the Morning News Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year.

Robinson points to the truncated season of a year earlier as being integral to how quickly South was able to start this year.

“It kind of gave me a chance to see what style I wanted to play,” Robinson said. “I got a chance to look at some younger girls on our team and build from there. Not having an offseason before that, I kind of used it as a chance to evaluate the team and see what they did well and what they didn’t do well.”

The top item on his list was getting his players in the gym during the summer, Robinson said.

“I took it upon myself to encourage the girls to just come to the gym,” he said. “Just to get them at shootaround and get them back into the program. I think we did a good job with that. We averaged 20-30 kids in the gym coming out over the summer.

“I figured once we got them in the gym, we’ll find players.”

The Bruins’ style of play also started to take shape, and the team was able to pick things even quicker than Robinson had imagined, he said.

“For us, any of our top 1-5 can handle the ball,” Robinson said. “I wanted to get them all comfortable playing basketball and having the ball in their hands.

“…They picked up on our defensive scheme a little bit faster than I expected, and I think they saw how defense turned to offense. Everybody loves to score, and once they saw that, they bought in really quickly.”

SFHS came out the gate hot – winning its first eight contests before dropping a decision to Lower Richland. But a 54-48 loss to North Myrtle Beach was the only blemish the team had in region play or the rest of the regular season as the Bruins captured the Region 6-4A title at rival West Florence.

The champs then entered the playoffs as a top seed and defeated Mary River, Hilton Head and Aiken en route to a spot in the 4A lower state final at the Florence Center – the longest postseason run for the program in nearly 30 years.

And Robinson’s squad was up for every big moment until the very end. A 47-42 loss to North Augusta saw the Bruins nearly rally from an 11-point deficit in the third quarter before finally running out gas.

“For the big games, it felt like a piece of me went into them,” Robinson said. “I was always super-ready for them, and the bigger the game, the more focused they were. It’s not something I had to preach to them.

“They just took the way I came into every practice and followed my lead.”

