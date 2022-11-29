South Florence's Davis, Prew a dynamic duo at LB

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence coach Drew Marlowe has seen this scenario play out again and again − an opposing quarterback running for his life. And in the hunt are linebackers Jaylin Davis and Trokel Prew, who have started for Marlowe since his first season as coach in 2020.

“There are not many places to hide out there for quarterbacks,” Marlowe quipped.

Case in point: Prew, at inside linebacker, leads the top-ranked Bruins (14-0) with 130 tackles. He also has four sacks. Davis, at outside linebacker, is second on the team with 105 tackles. But on top of that, he has 15 sacks, an interception and has forced two fumbles.

“They bring a tremendous amount of intensity. Both play the game the way it’s supposed to be played,” Marlowe said. “They’re fast and physical and everything a coach wants in a linebacker. They’re both great leaders and have done a great job of bringing a high level of intensity to our play.”

Prew and Davis have one final opportunity to do that in Saturday’s 4A state championship game at 7 p.m. at Benedict College’s Charlie W. Johnson Stadium against No. 3 Northwestern.

“Basically, we just feed off each other out there,” Davis said. “I can always count on him to make a play, and he can count on me to make a play.”

Prew agrees.

“We’ve really developed a good chemistry,” Prew said. “We know each other’s playing style and know each other’s strengths and weaknesses.”

At Southside Middle School, Davis was a linebacker/running back, and Prew was a lineman on both sides of the ball. But in the ninth grade, Prew was told he’d be a better fit at linebacker.

Prew has not looked back.

And Davis, whose nickname as a Southside running back was “Beast Mode,” simply took that mindset to the other side of the ball since he is more often than not the first to the quarterback.

But Prew is there waiting in the wings just in case the quarterback escapes.

“I know Trokel has my back there to make the play if I’m unable to,” Davis said.

Prew knew when they first met in middle school Davis would be a great player.

“He was just one of those guys I knew for sure would outwork you,” Prew said. “He gives maximum effort in everything he does.”

Both love everything about being a linebacker.

“I like the aggressiveness of the position,” Davis said. “I love the opportunity to get to the ball and make a play. It’s that excitement of being on a really good defense like this. It’s phenomenal to help the team out that has a group of guys who are very special to me.”

As the two look to their final game together, they show a blend of excitement and confidence similar to how they play.

“I’ll have to play my role really well and do my assignments to help give our team the best chance of winning,” Davis said.

Prew is also treating it like a regular-season game.

“I’m very excited about Saturday; this feels great, but we’ve got to treat it like a regular game and not get too ahead of ourselves,” Prew said.

As long as Davis and Prew are on defense, Marlowe knows the Bruins have a chance.

“They both have done a great job, and I’m looking forward to getting to watch them play one more time this week,” Marlowe said.