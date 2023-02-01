South Florence's Davis signs with North Greenville football

FLORENCE, S.C. − Jaylin Davis will soon be wreaking havoc at the next level after the South Florence standout linebacker signed with North Greenville University on Wednesday.

Davis was an all-state and North-South selection this past season as well as being one of the driving forces for the Bruins on their journey to the 4A state title.

"It feels amazing," Davis said of signing with the Crusaders. "To be able to give a program a dominant force on defense and be able to help the team out any way I can...it feels great.

"To see my family here supporting me; my teammates, my coaches, it feels extraordinary."

Davis had an extraordinary senior year for SFHS, tallying 114 tackles to go along with 17 sacks, which led the Pee Dee.

And North Greenville was there with Davis just about every step of the way, he said.

"There were texting me and calling and really making me feel like one of their own," Davis said. "I was really drawn by the family concept that they have there and they also have my major, so I felt like it was a great idea to sign there and be a part of that family."