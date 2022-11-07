South Florence's defense also a big hit

FLORENCE, S.C. – Top-ranked South Florence’s high-flying offense is not the sole reason the Bruins are 11-0.

Their defense also packs quite a punch.

While the offense gets most of the hype while led by Syracuse commit LaNorris Sellers, defensive coordinator Cannon Jordan makes sure his unit stifles opponents.

“Starting at the beginning of the year, I felt our defense was going to be the strength of the team,” South coach Drew Marlowe said. “And it has been for the most part. We’ve done well on offense, but our defense has really set the tone for our team.”

Among those setting the tone are Trokel Prew, Noah Moore and Jaylin Davis.

Prew has a team-best 104 tackles along with three sacks and eight tackles for loss.

“Every day at practice, we’re trying to get one percent better every day,” Prew said. “As a defense, we work pretty hard.”

Moore has 86 tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss. He also has an interception and two fumble recoveries.

Davis, meanwhile, leads the Bruins with 11 sacks and 19 tackles for loss. He has 84 overall tackles, including an interception and forced fumble.

He finished last season with six sacks.

“A big part of my plan was to help out our team the best way I can, and that is through getting to the quarterback,” Davis said.

Marlowe said another key to the Bruins’ defense is constant aggression.

“(Jordan) does a great job of preparing our guys to play every Friday night and not just with a great game plan,” said Marlowe, whose team hosts Bluffton in Friday’s second-round contest. It’s a re-match of Bruin Stadium’s 2001 regular-season debut. “He gets them to play with an intensity and focus we need to play on defense. Our whole defense has done a great job of playing fast and physical. That’s what we talk about a lot around here, and they have done a good job of that.”

That includes putting bad plays out of their minds and immediately focusing on the next one.

“We want to control the game how we want to control the game,” Davis said.

Prew said that it doesn't just start Friday.

“I feel like if we have three good days of practice and lock down and focus and stuff like that and execute the plan and play with a high energy, we should do well,” Prew said. “Basically, we match each other’s energy.”

The Bruins’ defense has also proved it can raise its play when the stakes are highest. They dominated in wins over West Florence and then-No. 1 South Pointe.

“I think we’ve done a great job of preparing to really focus on us and not allowing any moment to be too big for us,” Marlowe said. “We have played our best in big games. We’ve got a group that is focused on being the best they can be.”