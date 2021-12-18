South Florence's Drew Marlowe is Morning News Prep Football Coach of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. – As a first-year head coach in 2020, Drew Marlowe was looking forward to establishing a clear and precise path for the South Florence High School football program.
And while he was able to do that to some degree, the pandemic-shortened season had more than its fair share of new obstacles crop up along the way.
“You know 2020 was kind of our hair’s on fire,” Marlowe said. “We got in here and we were still trying to learn kids’ names three weeks before our first game. But I kind of had a plan when I got here. Year one was to establish a clear vision and a clear standard. Year two is we need to learn how to win and then year three is we need to learn how to be champions.”
Year two can be counted as a resounding success then as not only did the Bruins learn how to win, but almost reached a championship level ahead of schedule – earning Marlowe the Morning News Coach of the Year honor in the process.
He helped turn around a SFHS squad that had not recorded a winning season since 2014. The Bruins went 7-4 this past season and started the year 7-1. Despite losing NCAA Division I-tier quarterback LaNorris Sellers in game five, South still managed to not only remain competitive but came within a late of score of topping Myrtle Beach for the Region 6-4A title.
“I think everybody in our organization needs to take the mindset of every year we should continue to get better,” Marlowe said. “There’s really no ceiling – you just keep going, but make sure you don’t take any steps backwards.”
The Bruins took several steps forward in a number of areas this year, with wins being at the top of the list. Wanting to play a tougher schedule, Marlowe added away games against Irmo and South Pointe this year. SFHS won the matchup against the Yellow Jackets 63-28, and pushed the eventual 4A state champion Stallions to the third overtime before falling 33-27.
Part of the reason for that was South’s improvement on both sides of the ball. The Bruins scored more points this year (427) than they had since scoring over 500 points in back-to-back seasons in 2013-14. Those teams did it in 13 and 14 games, respectively, while this year’s squad accomplished it in 11 contests.
SF’s defense was also a dominant force after allowing 192 points total – also the least amount given up since 2013.
“At about this time last year, our kids really bought into the weight room,” Marlowe said. “That was really the single biggest factor for us in terms of improving as a program. We got stronger and became more disciplined and really learned how to work through those hard times and through adversity.”
And South faced its share of adversity this year – none bigger than when Sellers went down. The University of Virginia commitment was having a phenomenal season when he was injured early in the North Myrtle Beach game and had to sit out the rest of the year.
With Sellers out, the Bruins had adapt on the fly – basically changing their entire offensive identity to become a run-oriented team as well having to move several pieces around on defense since starting free safety Quincy Rhodes took over behind center.
“Our entire philosophy had to change,” Marlowe said. “We had to rely more on our run game and make explosive plays when we could instead of being able to do that whenever we wanted to.
“But that’s kind of high school football. It was certainly challenging – not so much going from LaNorris to Quincy, but we’d been doing things with LaNorris a certain way since May. With Quincy it was one week to get ready and then we had to go play.”
Even so, the Bruins rattled off four straight wins with Rhodes taking the majority of the snaps and the offense changing. A three-game losing streak to end the season was tough, but SFHS was more than competitive until the end with all three losses coming by an average of just seven points.