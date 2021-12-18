South Florence's Drew Marlowe is Morning News Prep Football Coach of the Year

And South faced its share of adversity this year – none bigger than when Sellers went down. The University of Virginia commitment was having a phenomenal season when he was injured early in the North Myrtle Beach game and had to sit out the rest of the year.

With Sellers out, the Bruins had adapt on the fly – basically changing their entire offensive identity to become a run-oriented team as well having to move several pieces around on defense since starting free safety Quincy Rhodes took over behind center.

“Our entire philosophy had to change,” Marlowe said. “We had to rely more on our run game and make explosive plays when we could instead of being able to do that whenever we wanted to.

“But that’s kind of high school football. It was certainly challenging – not so much going from LaNorris to Quincy, but we’d been doing things with LaNorris a certain way since May. With Quincy it was one week to get ready and then we had to go play.”

Even so, the Bruins rattled off four straight wins with Rhodes taking the majority of the snaps and the offense changing. A three-game losing streak to end the season was tough, but SFHS was more than competitive until the end with all three losses coming by an average of just seven points.

