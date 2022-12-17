South Florence's Drew Marlowe is Morning News Prep Football Coach of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. – Drew Marlowe was able to turn the South Florence football program around in 2021 en route to a strong season that helped him earn the award as the Morning News’ top coach.

The Bruins not only had their first winning campaign since 2014, but were in contention for a region crown late into the season – despite the loss of NCAA Division I-caliber quarterback LaNorris Sellers midway through.

So what did he do for an encore? He took the program to heights it had never seen before – an unprecedented 15-0 perfect mark in 2022 that culminated with his squad lifting the 4A state championship trophy for the first time in school history.

And in the process, he earned a second straight Morning News Prep Football Coach of the Year honor.

“Just unbelievable year,” Marlowe said. “Super, super proud of our kids. A coach is only as good as the players that he has and the degree to which they buy in to what you’re selling.

“All of the credit his year goes to our kids. Super proud of them.”

Marlowe was able to instill a culture that began when he was hired three years ago and finally came to fruition this season. That helped the Bruin players – who had not been in many big games prior – to approach each contest and each moment with the same focus as every other time they stepped on the field.

And the moments just kept getting bigger and bigger. South Florence was able to hold off Oceanside Collegiate in the second game of the season when it was not at its best. But Marlowe helped get the team regrouped in time for a home showdown with top-ranked South Pointe.

The Bruins blew the Stallions out 42-7 as they worked their way up to the top spot in 4A and never looked back.

“We started in the winter in the weight room talking about our focus and some of the problems that we had in years past,” Marlowe said. “One of the problems was we weren’t a very focused team. We allowed other teams to get us out of our element.

“Just started working on things to improve on that in January, then just every week continued to emphasize them, continued to improve on them, and we were eventually able to get to where we wanted to be.”

Every time the spotlight got a little brighter, SFHS was able to raise its game. It held off Hartsville and rallied past Myrtle Beach to set up a showdown with rival West Florence for the city and region titles.

The Bruins rolled to a 45-14 victory over the Knights before winning their first three playoff games by a combined score of 163-39. Then, on the road for the first time, South pulled away from A.C. Flora 43-27 to set up a showdown with Northwestern for the 4A crown.

A fast start and a big finish helped Marlowe and company bask in the cheers of a raucous crowd in Columbia, who packed Charlie W. Johnson Stadium to watch a decisive 57-30 victory and leave no doubt as to who the best team in the state was in 2022.

“I think that we’ll continue to grow every year,” Marlowe said. “I think that as far as philosophies go, you have to always evaluate and improve. Because when you stop improving, you die, so that’s something that we’ll always look at and hopefully we can make improvements for next year.”