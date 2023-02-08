FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence's Drew Marlowe is the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association's football coach of the year for all classifications.

Marlowe coached the Bruins to the program's first state championship last fall with a 15-0 record. Of course during that time, South also won region and city championships.

"What an outstanding season you and your team experienced!," SCACA executive director Shell Dula wrote to Marlowe in the award letter. "We acknowledge your leadership, skills and your passion for teaching and nurturing young student athletes. Your efforts certainly reflect our SCACA motto of "Kids Need Coaches."

"This is a tremendous honor, and it certainly is not an individual award," Marlowe said. "This award is a reflection of the hard work that our coaches and players have put into our program. It is also a reflection of the investment that so many have made into our program starting with (Florence One Schools superintendent) Dr. Richard O'Malley.

"Dr. O'Malley has brought big-time football to Florence County," he added. "I am thankful for the unwavering support of (SF principal) Shand Josey and (SF athletic director) Cody Slaughter."

Marlowe will be honored at the SCACA's annual awards dinner July 23 in Greenville.

