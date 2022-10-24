South Florence's Evin Singletary shines at WR for top-ranked Bruins

FLORENCE, S.C. — Evin Singletary’s early plan was to be running back.

Then, a quarterback.

But when he was in the eighth grade at Southside Middle School, he found his true calling at receiver. How true? Through nine games this season, the South Florence senior has 31 catches for 807 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Singletary’s career high was amassed in two quarters during the Bruins’ 63-0 win over Wilson: Five catches for 209 yards and three scores.

That game was all in the family because South quarterback and Syracuse commit LaNorris Sellers passed for 425 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s Singletary’s second cousin.

“We didn’t really talk before the game,” Singletary recalled. “That game, we were all just clicking. When we’re clicking, that’s what we’re able to do.”

Singletary, whose father (Eric) played for South Florence and West Florence, told Evin to make the most of his feet.

“Just use my speed,” said Singletary, who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall. “Use all the abilities I have because I’m a little smaller than everybody else. Just use my speed.”

Singletary eventually moved from running back to quarterback, a position he enjoyed.

“I really liked it because the ball was in my hands most of the time,” Singletary said. “The game runs through you.”

But by then, Sellers was already making a name for himself at quarterback. Meanwhile, Singletary played several positions including running back and receiver.

By the time Singletary was in eighth grade, the plan was to try him as a permanent receiver.

It worked.

“It seemed like a good fit because I was used to playing receiver already,” Singletary said. “I felt like it was easier to be a receiver. Although I was playing it at a young age, I had a good understanding of reading defenses as I would have if I was quarterback. So that made it easier to connect with the quarterback.”

Singletary said he played three JV games his freshman year before being promoted to varsity starter.

“LaNorris was already starting at quarterback for varsity, so I wanted to get on varsity and start playing with him,” Singletary said. “I had been waiting for it for a while. I kept asking coaches if I could get moved up. When I finally got moved up, everything was good.

“Although most everybody was older than me, I still felt like I fit right in,” he added.

Singletary especially fit in with his second cousin, Sellers.

“That improved my confidence; we grew up together playing catch in the yard,” Singletary said. “On the field, sometimes we’d communicate mid-play and make a play happen. We use little signals, and things like that.”

As is the case with Sellers, Singletary elevates his play as the stakes grow larger like Friday’s 7:30 p.m. sold-out showdown between top-ranked South Florence and No. 3 West Florence at Bruin Stadium.

“West Florence is one of the best teams in the state,” Singletary said. “We’ve got to give it all we have.”