South Florence's Gray earns career coaching victory No. 300

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. – Kenny Gray had to coach South Florence’s second game of the Founders FCU Diamond Challenge at Chesterfield High School a little less dry than he probably would have liked.

But Gatorade baths don’t come very often – and Tuesday’s was certainly well-deserved.

The Bruins came out of the gate on fire, scoring six runs in the first inning and never looking back in a 10-0 win over Central in four innings that gave Gray his 300th career coaching victory.

South looked to add win No. 301 later in the evening to earn a spot in Wednesday’s championship. The result was not available at press time.

“It’s one of those things that my coaches have been talking about a lot more than I have,” Gray said afterward. “But I’m glad to get that done with, and now we move on and get ready for the rest of the season.”

Gray has been at South Florence, his alma mater, coaching for the past 23 seasons. He entered this week three wins shy and the possibility of reaching the milestone victory very much in sight.

