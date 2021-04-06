South Florence's Gray earns career coaching victory No. 300

CHESTERFIELD, S.C. – Kenny Gray had to coach South Florence’s second game of the Founders FCU Diamond Challenge at Chesterfield High School a little less dry than he probably would have liked.
But Gatorade baths don’t come very often – and Tuesday’s was certainly well-deserved.
The Bruins came out of the gate on fire, scoring six runs in the first inning and never looking back in a 10-0 win over Central in four innings that gave Gray his 300th career coaching victory.
South looked to add win No. 301 later in the evening to earn a spot in Wednesday’s championship. The result was not available at press time.
“It’s one of those things that my coaches have been talking about a lot more than I have,” Gray said afterward. “But I’m glad to get that done with, and now we move on and get ready for the rest of the season.”
Gray has been at South Florence, his alma mater, coaching for the past 23 seasons. He entered this week three wins shy and the possibility of reaching the milestone victory very much in sight.
“I mean 300 wins ... it took a while to get there,” Gray said. “When you’re coaching a good group of kids like we’ve got here and the kids that I’ve coached over the years, I just think back to all the teams that I’ve had. I’ve got nothing but respect for all the players I’ve ever coached, and it’s really been a joy so far.
“Hopefully we’ve got some more in us.”
Senior Mikey Morris, who’s been under Gray for the past five seasons, was glad to be a part of the celebration.
“It means a lot,” Morris said. “I’m glad he finally achieved it; we helped him get to it – 300. It’s a big achievement. We said we want to get it first game, so we went ahead and played ball like we should.”
The Bruins put up a six-spot in the first inning behind a monster two-run homer from Stone Osborne, a two-run double by Landon Matthews and a two-run single by Noah Moore.
J.R. Williams added another two-run blast in the second as the Bruins went up 8-0. Cade Ardis and Luke Miller finished things off with back-to-back RBI hits in the fourth.
It was more than enough run support for starter Dawson Joyner, who allowed no runs on two hits with three strikeouts for South Florence.
“It’s been a while since (Joyner’s) thrown,” Gray said, “and he came and threw a good four innings for us and did exactly what I asked him to do.”