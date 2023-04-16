FLORENCE, S.C. – The script almost couldn’t have been written any better.

Will Hardee, the former South Florence High School standout, took the field for his final home game for Francis Marion University on Sunday in the series finale against Barton College.

A fifth-year graduate student, Hardee was playing in his 191 contest for the Patriots, and certainly made his final at-bat at Cormell Field a memorable one.

Hardee’s two-out double in the eighth inning wound up dropping between three Barton defenders as the eventual game-winning run scored in a 2-1 victory.

“Just what a way to go out man,” Hardee said afterwards. “I mean we’ve been battling and battling for the last three weeks now. To come here in our last home game and to hit a go-ahead double in the bottom of the eighth…it was just huge, and obviously so bittersweet.

“I’m very proud of our team and glad we got it done.”

FMU (24-20, 15-11) won the series despite seeing a 10-game winning streak come to an end Saturday. Even so, the Patriots have a shot at finishing fourth in Conference Carolinas play next weekend in a key three-game set at Mount Olive.

“Today was a total team effort,” Patriots coach Art Inabinet said. “We really pitched well – only gave up three hits. We gave up too many free bases, and that wound up getting us…we gave up the run when we gave up free bases.

“But we hung in there and found a way to win. We’ve been seeming to find (ways) to win and that’s what the most important thing is.”

It was a low-scoring pitcher’s duel to be sure as both FMU’s Matt Dooley and Barton’s Brett Widerman were spotless through the first three innings.

The Patriots struck first in the fourth. Kollin Crepeau doubled to lead off the frame and afer a walk, Crepeau advanced to third on a wild pitch. He came home when catcher Isaac Schuck grounded into a double play.

It stayed 1-0 until the sixth when Dooley issued a pair of one-out walks to finish off his day. He went 5 1/3 innings and allowed just three hits, but walked three and hit a batter.

Austin Moore, another senior and former South Florence standout appearing in his last home contest, came in. Two wild pitches and a hit batsman pushed across the tying run for the Bulldogs, but Moore got the final two outs with no more damage across.

The game was still tied 1-1 in the eighth when Blake Falor ripped a one-out double. Zack Summerville flied out to left, but it was deep enough for Falor to advance to third. With two down, Pee Dee Academy’s Caleb Oakley walked, setting the stage for Hardee.

“My heart dropped,” Hardee said of his initial reaction after making contact. “I hit it and I was angry at myself because it wasn’t the greatest swing on the best of pitches. But I mean it fell and…I guess the man above was looking out for me, so very happy.”

Inabinet said the play was set up by the Barton outfielders playing deep – right near the warning track – respecting Hardee at the dish.

Josh Adams then came on to pitch a 1-2-3 ninth inning as the FMU bullpen went 3 2/3 innings and did allow a hit or a run. Connor Kirkley and Ben Thornton each tossed clean innings as well.

Hardee led the Patriots with two hits and his eighth-inning double increased his school record to 60 all-time. That figure also leads all active NCAA Division II players.

He has 279 career hits and is within eight of the school record set by Michael Wilson. He is also currently on a 16-game hitting streak and has reached base safely in 28 straight contests.