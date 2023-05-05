GASTONIA, N.C. – Despite a record-setting performance by graduate student right fielder Will Hardee, Francis Marion University suffered its first loss in the 2023 Conference Carolinas Baseball Tournament, falling 14-8 to 14th-ranked University of Mount Olive on Friday.

The sixth-seeded Patriots (27-24) will play the loser of second-seeded Barton College (30-18) and three-seeded UNC Pembroke (37-13) on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Senior right-hander Matt Dooley (3-1) was tagged with his first career loss as a Patriot after starting and tossing three innings. He was 8-0 in 31 previous mound appearances.

Hardee led the Patriots at the plate with three hits, while graduate student second baseman Tanner Wakefield, senior third baseman Naphis Llanos, and senior infielder Mickey Skole followed behind with two hits apiece. Five other Patriots picked up a hit as well in the effort.

Hardee, with his seventh-inning two-run single through the right side, set a new school record for career hits with 288, surpassing the old mark of 287 set by Michael Wilson (2011-15).

Both squads posted three runs in the first inning with the Patriots starting the scoring affair with a one-run double off the bat of Hardee. A sacrifice fly from sophomore first baseman Kollin Crepeau and an RBI-single from Llanos put FMU in front 3-0. An RBI single followed by a two-run moon shot by J.T. Stone evened the score at 3-3 in the bottom of the frame.

In the third, the sides exchanged a run apiece with Crepeau recording his second sacrifice fly of the contest and UMO’s Stone blasting his second home run to knot the score at 4-4. Fifth-seeded Mount Olive (33-15) exploded for nine runs over the next three innings, including two more home runs to jump ahead 13-4.

Francis Marion pulled to within 13-7 in the seventh, after a bases-loaded balk and the two-run single by Hardee.

Still trailing 13-7 in the eighth, a potential bases-clearing double by Hardee was caught against the left field wall by UMO’s Vito Patierno to end the inning.

The Trojans scored once in the eighth before FMU senior catcher Isaac Schuck singled up the middle in the ninth to plate the final run of the contest.

Mount Olive reliever Cole Newgaard (2-1) picked up the win for the Trojans, while Jaydon Gartner registered his first save of the season.