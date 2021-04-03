 Skip to main content
South Florence's Jones recognized as Certified Athletic Administrator
PREP ATHELTICS

South Florence's Jones recognized as Certified Athletic Administrator

  • Updated
INDIANAPOLIS − The National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) recently announced that Phil Jones, assistant Athletic Director at South Florence High School, has been recognized by the NIAAA as a Certified Athletic Administrator.

To earn this distinction, Jones has demonstrated the highest level of knowledge and expertise in the field of interscholastic athletic administration. The voluntary certification process included a thorough evaluation of the candidate's educational background, experience and professional contributions, as well as a rigorous, comprehensive written examination.

Jones is one of an elite group of interscholastic athletic administrators nationwide to attain this level of professionalism.

The NIAAA is a national professional organization consisting of all 50 state athletic administrator associations and more than 12,000 individual members. It is dedicated to promoting the professional growth of interscholastic athletic administrators and preserving the educational nature of interscholastic athletics and the place of these programs in the secondary school curriculum.

Jones
