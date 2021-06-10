South Florence's Jones to coach South squad as All-Star rosters announced

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. − Rosters for the 2021 South Carolina Coaches Association of Women's Sports North/South Softball Games were announced Thursday.

USC Aiken will be the host venue and the games will take place on June 15 (4A/3A) and June 16 (5A/2A/1A).

The games will be doubleheaders with first pitch slated for 2 p.m.

The 4A/3A South team will be coached by South Florence's Bobby Jones and Gilbert's Sarah Minchew.

The South squad features seven Pee Dee players in Darlington's Maddie Andrews and Naya Jones; Dillon's Abby Bristow and Qy Wilson; South's Gracelyn Flowers and Angelle Siders and West Florence's Amaura Burgess.

The 5A/2A/1A South squad has one Pee Dee area player on the roster in East Clarendon's Hannah Hickman.