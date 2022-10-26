South Florence's LaNorris Sellers a finalist for Mr. Football

FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence senior quarterback LaNorris Sellers is one of seven finalists to be named South Carolina's Mr. Football.

He's the first Florence One Schools player to earn this honor since Ailym Ford in 2018 when he played at West Florence.

The player selected as Mr. Football will be announced at halftime of the Dec. 10 Touchstone Energy Bowl at Myrtle Beach's Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium.

During the first half of the Bruins' 63-0 win over Wilson, Sellers passed for 425 yards and eighth touchdowns. He even rushed for another.

Sellers is a Syracuse commit, but that has not stopped other colleges from trying to get their feet in the recruiting door. The University of South Carolina recently offered Sellers, as well.

This seaosn has especially been meaningful for Sellers, who suffered a season-ending injury late September of last season against North Myrtle Beach.

Perhaps Bruins coach Drew Marlowe had an idea of what was to come from Sellers this season even before the first game.

“He’s back and he’s better than he was last year,” Marlowe said. “It’s scary to think how good he can be if he’d have played a full season – had a full offseason. He got cleared about March and started working again in the weight room. He has surpassed all of his numbers there.

“His speed has gotten better, his release has gotten better…he’s a better football player now than he was right before he got hurt last year.”

Sellers was just happy to hear he was good to go so he could make up for last season.

“I was glad to get back – took longer than I thought it would,” Sellers said. “But just glad to be back practicing, playing. …They didn’t give me a real time period (for recovery) because they said it was such a foreign injury. So just take it how it goes and just see when I was good, and when (the doctor) felt like I was good, he just cleared me.”

All Sellers' opponents so far have taken notice.

Morning News sports writer Justin Driggers contributed to this story.