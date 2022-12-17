South Florence's LaNorris Sellers earns Shrine Bowl Offensive MVP for South Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- South Florence quarterback LaNorris Sellers was named South Carolina's offensive MVP after helping direct the Sandlappers to a 17-13 win over North Carolina in Saturday's Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

Sellers, a Syracuse commit, completed a 55-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Brown with 6:55 left in the third quarter. Also the Morning News Football Player of the Year, Sellers finished Saturday's game with 121 passing yards on 9-of-13 attempts. Sellers also rushed for 41 yards on 12 attempts.

After not being selected last week as South Carolina's Mr. Football, Sellers was a big key to this win Saturday.

"Every time they scored was when (Sellers) was at quarterback," said Drew Marlowe, South Florence's coach who was in Spartanburg to watch the game. "He played really, really well. And at the end, they converted on fourth and 1 to close it out."

Selllers also was a key for the state championship Bruins, who finished 15-0. He helped lead coach Drew Marlowe's team to a 57-30 win over Northwestern in the SCHSL's Class 4A state championship game.

Of course, after Saturday's win, give Sellers a 16-0 record in 2022.

"We'll add that one to his year," Marlowe said.

Wilson's Zandae Butler caught a 4-yard pass and returned a kick 13 yards.

Chesterfield offensive lineman Andrew Threatt also played, and Manning defensive lineman Monteque Rhames finished with four tackles and the Sandlappers' lone quarterback hurry.