FLORENCE, S.C. -- South Florence's LaNorris Sellers and West Florence's Jordyn Perry are Florence One Schools' male and female athletes of the year.

South Florence's Jaylin Davis received the Jerry Lee "You Gotta Have Heart Award.

In all, seven student-athletes from F1S' three high schools were honored Tuesday at Florence Country Club. Sellers and Perry were already honored as male and female athletes of the year for their schools.

Others honored as school female athletes of the year were Jara Davis (Wilson) and Jazmyne Lyde (South Florence). The other school male athletes of the year were Zandae Butler (Wilson) and Darren Lloyd (West Florence).

WILL BE UPDATED