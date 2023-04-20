GREENVILLE, S.C. -- The South Carolina Football Hall of Fame is thrilled to announce that LaNorris Sellers is our recipient of the 2023 Bridge Builder Excellence Award presented by The Spinx Corporation. The prestigious award recognizes and encourages excellence in the community, in the classroom, and on the field. We received a record 84 submissions for the award this year. Of this distinguished group, the Top 10 Finalists include: Mazeo Bennett, Tyler Brown, Joshua Daniels, Jaylen Foster, Blake Franks, Ricardo Jones, Scott Saylor Jr., LaNorris Sellers, Tanner Staton, and Will White.

The South Florence High School quarterback has distinguished himself as a formidable force on the football field, showcasing exceptional talent and leadership throughout his high school career. As a key player in leading South Florence to a state championship victory, Sellers has garnered numerous accolades, including recognition as an All-State quarterback, End Zone player of the year, Blitz player of the year, and runner up for Mr. Football. Sellers’ impressive performance in the Shrine Bowl further solidified his status as one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation - named MVP of the coveted award. His outstanding character and unwavering commitment to excellence are evident both on and off the field, which has earned the respect of his teammates, coaches, and peers alike.

As he looks to the future, Sellers has signed to play football at the University of South Carolina this fall and even enrolled early at USC this January. With his dedication to honing his skills and talents, he’s poised to make a significant impact both on and off the field at the collegiate level. On April 15th, Sellers’ talents were already on display during the University of South Carolina’s spring game, completing a perfect 50-yard pass. His remarkable track record of unwavering commitment to football and the community makes him a standout athlete.

This is the fourth straight year the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame has given out the Bridge Builder Excellence Award. Previous winners include Davion Joyner of Dorchester High School/Limestone College (2022), Nemo Squire of Dillon High School/East Carolina University (2021), Javarius Youmans of Allendale-Fairfax High School/North Greenville University (2020).

The SCFHOF would like to thank The Spinx Corporation, The Sturgis Family, in honor of William B. Sturgis, and Clemson great Joe Bostic for their support of the 4th Annual Bridge Builder Excellence Award Ceremony.