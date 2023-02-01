 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
PREP FOOTBALL

South Florence's McClary signs with Newberry football

  • Updated
  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. − Wednesday marked the achievement of a life-long goal for South Florence offensive lineman Hunter McClary.

An all-state honorable mention, McClary anchored the Bruins' OL this season en route to the 4A state championship crown.

He will now get to continue his academic and football careers at Newberry after signing with the Wolves.

"It was a goal. Being little and playing rec league football, I always thought about doing this," McClary said. "At one point I didn't know if I could or not, but I got in with coach (Drew) Marlowe and these coaches and it really stood out to me that I had a chance to do this."

McClary couldn't be more excited then to join his new squad at Newberry, which offers him the best of both worlds in terms of football and academics, he said.

People are also reading…

"It's a good program and the coaches really emphasize the family portion of it," McClary said. "For what I wanted to do with my major, Newberry really fit. I just really liked the coaches and the people there and felt like it was a good fit for me."

HUNTER MCCLARY.jpg

McClary
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Lakers accuse NBA of cheating after referee misses foul

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert