South Florence's McClary signs with Newberry football

FLORENCE, S.C. − Wednesday marked the achievement of a life-long goal for South Florence offensive lineman Hunter McClary.

An all-state honorable mention, McClary anchored the Bruins' OL this season en route to the 4A state championship crown.

He will now get to continue his academic and football careers at Newberry after signing with the Wolves.

"It was a goal. Being little and playing rec league football, I always thought about doing this," McClary said. "At one point I didn't know if I could or not, but I got in with coach (Drew) Marlowe and these coaches and it really stood out to me that I had a chance to do this."

McClary couldn't be more excited then to join his new squad at Newberry, which offers him the best of both worlds in terms of football and academics, he said.

"It's a good program and the coaches really emphasize the family portion of it," McClary said. "For what I wanted to do with my major, Newberry really fit. I just really liked the coaches and the people there and felt like it was a good fit for me."