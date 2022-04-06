South Florence's Moore shines in Patriots' 8-0 shutout of defending DII champs

FLORENCE, S.C. – Making your first career collegiate start on the mound is a daunting task in and of itself. Doing it against the defending NCAA Division II national champions?

That raises the bar and then some.

None of that was on Austin Moore’s mind as he toed the rubber Wednesday when Francis Marion University took on second-ranked Wingate in a marquee matchup at Sparrow Stadium.

“To me it just felt like a normal game,” the former South Florence High standout said. “No pressure at all. Just pitch another game.”

No one would have guessed it was Moore’s first start since high school as he twirled six shutout innings against the Bulldogs to help FMU pick up one of the biggest wins in program history – an 8-0 victory in six innings.

The game was called following a lightning / weather delay that lasted more than hour after the game was halted in the top of the seventh inning. Francis Marion (21-12) will return to action Friday as it hosts Mount Olive in a three-game Conference Carolinas series this weekend.

Even with the early finish, the Patriots were the dominant team from the start – beginning with Moore (1-1). He scattered six hits, walked none and struck out six as the right-hander needed just 81 pitches to get through six frames.

“Austin was really good tonight,” FMU coach Art Inabinet said. “He was able to locate his fastball down and away, threw his breaking ball for a strike and threw a changeup when he needed to to left-handed hitters.

“He was really impressive tonight and I couldn’t be happier for him.”

Moore had served as a pinch-hitter or designated hitter prior to this season, but the Patriots began using him out of the bullpen. He entered Wednesday with a 0-1 record and a 5.40 ERA in 13 1/3 innings, but had pitched 4 2/3 scoreless frames prior to making his first start.

“We had been searching for a midweek starter, and he threw I think 4 2/3 (innings) against Queens last week of shutout ball,” Inabinet said. “And so we ran his pitch count up on purpose last week to get him ready for this start today, and he responded. I can’t say enough good things about him.”

The Patriot junior was perfect through 2 2/3 innings before a one-out single in the third gave Wingate its first baserunner of the evening. Moore pitched around a little trouble in the fourth as the Bulldogs put two runners on, and then got out of his biggest jam in the fifth.

With two on, Moore hit Michael Dansky to load the bases and bring Inabinet out of the dugout for a talk.

“Coach came out there and kind of told me to just relax and just make the pitches,” Moore said. “Luckily I threw the fastball and he swung and (we) got out of the inning.”

A foul popup to first base ended the threat on the next pitch, and Moore was able to work around a one-out double in the sixth to cap off his stellar debut.

Meanwhile, the offense gave him all the run support he needed in the first inning with a four-spot. Darius Nobles, Tanner Wakefield and Johnsonville's Lex Tuten all came through with run-scoring hits – including a two-run single by Tuten.

All three hits came with two outs as the Patriots wound up scoring their first five runs via big hits with two down.

“We got some really big two-out hits, which we haven’t been doing,” Inabinet said. “It was a well-played game from all facets of the game – pitching, hitting and defense.”

Wakefield added another RBI in the fourth and Tuten singled home another run in the sixth. Will Hardee, another former South Florence standout, drove in the final two runs of the game moments later.

Naphis Llanos (9), Wakefield (17) and Hardee (11) saw their hitting streaks extended while Todd Mattox reached base safely for the 76th straight game after being hit by a pitch in the first inning. Mattox is now 12 games shy of the DII record.

Wingate (31-4) saw its 11-game winning streak snapped. The Bulldogs are the highest-ranked team FMU has ever defeated at Sparrow Stadium outside of the inaugural contest against South Carolina in 2012. The Gamecocks were ranked ninth in Division I at the time.

The Patriots last DII victory of this caliber was a 9-3 win over second-ranked Tusculum University in the 2012 NCAA Division II Southeast Regional Tournament.