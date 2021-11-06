South Florence's Nance looks to add to banner senior year at 5A/4A state tournament

Nance likely won’t find out who her first opponent is until Monday, however.

“It’s definitely kind of difficult because you don’t really know what to expect,” Nance said. “But it’s also good because you can work on more of your game instead of focusing on your opponent’s game.”

There was one aspect of her game in particular that Nance wanted to focus on this offseason and the improvement was noticeable even in her first match.

“The biggest difference was I really focused on my fitness and strength,” Nance said. “…It made a pretty big difference. I could tell that it was a lot easier for me to have longer points and kind of endure the longer points.

“That allowed me to be able to beat some stronger players that I lost to in the past, so that was pretty awesome.”

South Florence coach Kim Osborne noticed where Nance also made big strides on the mental part of the game.

“So much improvement from last year until this year,” Osborne said. “She really showed us what she could do in those pressure moments. …She has everything she needs to be successful on the court – the strokes, the volleys, the serve.