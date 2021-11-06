South Florence's Nance looks to add to banner senior year at 5A/4A state tournament

FLORENCE, S.C. – Until last summer, Claire Nance wasn’t sure which path she was going to take when it came to tennis.
“I’ve been kind of in and out of whether I wanted to really commit to college tennis and things like that,” the South Florence High senior said. “Last summer, it was the end of my junior year and coming into my senior year I was thinking, ‘I have to make this decision.’ I wanted to give college tennis a try, so I knew I really needed to put in the work in order to get that far.
“I decided that I wanted to commit and bring my game to another level.”
It showed this past season as Nance turned in a near flawless year for the Bruins – dropping only one decision as the No. 1 singles player during South Florence’s run to the Region 6-4A title and the third round of the 4A state playoffs.
Nance aims to turn in a similar performance beginning Monday when she competes in the 5A/4A individual state tournament that will start at 9 a.m. at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center. The 3A/2A individual tournament will begin Monday as well at 10:15 a.m.
The event features the top players from around the state competing across two days. Nance was invited back again this year after participating in last season’s tournament.
“I think that this year will be a lot better for me,” Nance said. “Last year really kind of taught me what to prepare for, how everyone plays and just kind of what to expect for the tournament in general.”
Nance likely won’t find out who her first opponent is until Monday, however.
“It’s definitely kind of difficult because you don’t really know what to expect,” Nance said. “But it’s also good because you can work on more of your game instead of focusing on your opponent’s game.”
There was one aspect of her game in particular that Nance wanted to focus on this offseason and the improvement was noticeable even in her first match.
“The biggest difference was I really focused on my fitness and strength,” Nance said. “…It made a pretty big difference. I could tell that it was a lot easier for me to have longer points and kind of endure the longer points.
“That allowed me to be able to beat some stronger players that I lost to in the past, so that was pretty awesome.”
South Florence coach Kim Osborne noticed where Nance also made big strides on the mental part of the game.
“So much improvement from last year until this year,” Osborne said. “She really showed us what she could do in those pressure moments. …She has everything she needs to be successful on the court – the strokes, the volleys, the serve.
“…From the moment she steps foot on the court, you can tell how her match is going to go. She has this way of being laser-focused, and when she’s in that mode, I don’t believe there’s any way of stopping her.”
The accolades back up that sentiment as Nance was named the Region 6-4A Player of the Year for the second straight season while earning all-region honors and a selection to the North-South All-Star team.
But first, Nance will look for a strong showing Monday as she prepares to make her collegiate decision.
“I really haven’t zoned in on one (college) just yet,” Nance said. “But this tournament is definitely going to give me a feel for what college tennis will be like. It will help me expand my skills and learn to play against people outside of my area and outside of my region.”