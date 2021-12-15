South Florence's Nance signs with Coker tennis

FLORENCE, S.C. – Claire Nance made the decision during the summer to try and play tennis at the collegiate level.

Fast forward about six months and the South Florence High School No. 1 singles player has found her destination − and one not too far from home.

Nance signed with Coker University on Wednesday during the school’s athletic banquet.

“Finding the right college after high school is definitely difficult because it’s hard to make that big decision,” Nance said. “But after going to look at Coker I knew that was where I really wanted to go.

“…I went on my unofficial tour and the campus was beautiful and they were just very welcoming. The coach was also really easy to connect with.”

Coker had been in the mix since September and was the final choice over Francis Marion, Pfeiffer and North Greenville.

“I also liked how Coker is about 45 minutes away from home,” Nance said. “So it will be easier for my parents to come watch me.”

Nance was the Region 6-4A Player of the Year this past season and a North-South All-Star game selection.