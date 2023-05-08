FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence High fans won’t have to travel far to see Aydin Palmer make his collegiate debut.

The Bruins ace left-hander signed with Florence-Darlington Tech on Monday in a ceremony at the school to continue his baseball career.

“I’m real proud to be able to do this today,” Palmer said. “Outside of high school baseball, you’ve got to look forward to things after that and this is something that’s going to be a big step for me moving forward."

Palmer is batting .313 for the Bruins with seven homers and 23 RBI. On the mound, he has eight wins to go along with a 0.70 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 50 innings pitched – setting the school’s all-time mark for K’s in the process.

“My heart felt like it was in the right place,” Palmer said of what drew him to FDTC. “Coach P-Mac (Preston McDonald) is awesome and so is the entire coaching staff. I’m looking forward to growing and competing for a ring there.

“I knew that was the place I wanted to be the moment I left there.”